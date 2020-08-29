Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe to resign over health concerns

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday announced he would resign, ending his record-breaking tenure in a bombshell development that would start a leadership race in the world’s third-largest economy.

Abe said he is suffering a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis that forced him to cut short a first term in office and said that he no longer felt able to continue as prime minister.

“There must not be a time when I am not able to deliver results,” he said, speaking in a calm but somber voice.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts during a press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo yesterday, shortly after announcing his resignation due to health concerns. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Now that I am not able to fulfil the mandate from the people with confidence, I have decided that I should no longer occupy the position of the prime minister,” he said.

While speculation about Abe’s political future has been growing, after he twice visited hospital for unspecified health checks, the resignation nonetheless came as a surprise.

Even as recently as yesterday morning, the government’s spokesman had appeared to dismiss concerns about Abe’s health and suggested he would remain in office.

However, Abe made clear that would not be possible, and offered apologies for once again having to cut short his tenure.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented,” he said, bowing deeply.

Abe said he would “firmly execute my duty to the end,” and until the next prime minister is appointed, a process that is expected to require a leadership election involving ruling party lawmakers and members.

The resignation shocked the markets, with Tokyo stocks plunging more than 2 percent toward the end of afternoon trading when reports of Abe’s decision first emerged.

Abe had been expected to stay in office until the end of his term as Liberal Democratic Party leader in September next year, and the jockeying for position to succeed him was still in its early stages.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed her best wishes to Abe, adding that he has been active in supporting Taiwan-Japan relations, in policy and in his sentiments toward Taiwanese.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Abe for his long-time support and contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations and wished him a speedy recovery from his illness.

“Our government will continue to deepen its friendly cooperation with Japan,” it said.

Additional reporting by CNA