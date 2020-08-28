Australia seeks to control deals with foreign states

AP, CANBERRA





The Australian government has drafted new laws that would cancel international deals struck by lower tiers of governments with foreign states that are not in Australia’s interests, officials said yesterday in a move likely to increase tensions with China.

Victoria state’s memorandum of understanding with Beijing under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, signed two years ago to attract more Chinese infrastructure investment, is among the deals to be reviewed, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not comment on the likelihood of the Victorian deal with China being scrapped, saying that he did not want to “prejudice the outcome” of a review.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes part in a House of Representatives question time at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The legislation to be introduced to the Australian parliament next week did not target China, he said.

“My biggest concern is Australia’s national sovereign interest,” Morrison told reporters.

Australian Attorney General Christian Porter told parliament yesterday that the first investigations were being conducted in New South Wales under the foreign interference laws, which carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Two entities have been formally asked why they had not applied for registration as agents of influence working for a foreign principal, Porter said.

Porter did not identify the entities receiving the notices or the countries they are suspected of acting for.

The proposed legislation would give Payne power to scrap international deals struck by state governments, public institutions such as universities and at local government level, sister-city partnerships.

It would also create a national register of such deals. Future deals would need federal government approval and could be revoked.

The Australian government has identified 135 agreements with more than 30 countries that needed to be reviewed, Payne said.

The Foreign Relations Bill was announced days after the government revealed it had blocked the US$430 million sale of a major dairy business, Lion Dairy and Drinks, to China Mengniu Dairy Co (中國蒙牛乳業) on the grounds that it would be “contrary to the national interest.”