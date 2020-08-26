Health authorities say Africa free of ‘wild’ poliovirus

NOT ‘POLIO-FREE’: Cases remain of the vaccine-derived polio virus, with 16 African nations currently experiencing an outbreak of the mutated virus

AP, JOHANNESBURG





Health authorities were yesterday to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a dozen countries.

The official announcement was made in a videoconference with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the African Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication and key figures, including philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The declaration leaves Pakistan and Afghanistan as the only countries thought to still have the wild poliovirus, with vaccination efforts against the highly infectious, water-borne disease complicated by insecurity and attacks on health workers.

The announcement comes after no cases have been reported for four years.

Polio once paralyzed about 75,000 children a year across Africa.

Health authorities see the declaration as a rare glint of good news in Africa amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an Ebola outbreak and the world’s worst measles outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the persistent deadly challenges of malaria, HIV and tuberculosis.

The WHO says it is just the second time a virus has been eradicated in Africa, after the elimination of smallpox four decades ago.

However, sometimes patchy surveillance across the vast continent of 1.3 billion people raises the possibility that scattered cases of the wild poliovirus still remain, undetected.

Africa’s last reported case of the wild poliovirus was in Nigeria in 2016. The country a year earlier had been removed from the global list of polio-endemic nations, a step toward being declared polio-free, but new cases were then reported in children in the north.

This new declaration does not mean Africa is polio-free. Cases remain of the so-called vaccine-derived polio virus, which is a rare mutated form of the weakened, but live virus contained in the oral polio vaccine.

That mutated virus can spark crippling polio outbreaks, and 16 African countries are currently experiencing one.

Health authorities have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted vaccination work in many countries across Africa, leaving more children vulnerable to infection.

Eradicating polio requires more than 90 percent of children being immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers that would break social distancing guidelines needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials had initially aimed to wipe out polio by 2000, a deadline repeatedly pushed back and missed.

However, yesterday’s announcement marked a crucial step in the total eradication of the illness at the global level, said Tunji Funsho, a Nigerian doctor and local anti-polio coordinator for Rotary International.

“Happiness is an understatement. We’ve been on this marathon for over 30 years,” he said. “It’s a real achievement, I feel joy and relief at the same time.”

Additional reporting by AFP