Two European patients are confirmed to have been reinfected with COVID-19, regional public broadcasters said yesterday, raising concerns about people’s immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.
The news follows a report by researchers in Hong Kong about a man who had been reinfected four-and-a-half months after being declared recovered.
That has fueled fears about the effectiveness of potential vaccines against the virus, although experts say there would need to be many more cases of reinfection for these to be justified.
Photo: Reuters
Dutch broadcaster NOS cited virologist Marion Koopmans as saying the patient in the Netherlands was an older person with a weakened immune system.
She said that cases where people have been sick with the virus a long time and it then flares up are better known.
However, a true reinfection, as in the Dutch, Belgian and Hong Kong cases, requires genetic testing of the virus in both the first and second infection to see whether the two instances of the virus differ slightly.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Koopmans, an adviser to the Dutch government, said reinfections had been expected.
“That someone would pop up with a reinfection, it doesn’t make me nervous,” she said. “We have to see whether it happens often.”
Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst told Belgian broadcaster VRT that he had not been surprised by the Hong Kong reinfection.
“For us, it was not news because we have also had such a case in Belgium,” he told the Terzake program.
The Belgian case was a woman who had contracted the novel coronavirus for the first time in the second week of March and for the second time in June.
“I think that in the coming days that we will see other similar stories... These could be exceptions, but do exist and it’s not just one,” Van Ranst said. “It’s not good news.”
Van Ranst said that in cases such as the Belgian woman’s in which the COVID-19 symptoms were relatively mild, the body might not have created enough antibodies to prevent a reinfection, although they might have helped limit the sickness.
The case in Hong Kong is the first lab-confirmed reinfection.
Genetic sequencing by scientists at the University of Hong Kong established that the second episode, in an otherwise healthy 33-year-old man, was caused by a slightly different strain.
Researchers had hoped that the man’s immune system would still have recognized and fought off the virus at the second encounter.
Kelvin Kai-Wang To (杜啟泓), a clinical microbiologist at the university, and colleagues said that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should not be assumed to be immune.
“Our findings suggest that COVID-19 may persist in the global human population, as is the case for other common cold associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection,” they said in a statement.
The man was unaware that he had caught the virus a second time. He was returning to Hong Kong from Spain on a flight via the UK.
His infection was detected when he was tested on entry at Hong Kong airport on Aug. 15 and was taken to hospital, where he remained until he was clear of the virus — although at no point did he show symptoms.
