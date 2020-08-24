Video app TikTok on Saturday said that it would challenge in court a crackdown by the administration of US President Donald Trump on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington has accused of being a national security threat.
As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) — effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the app to a US company.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” TikTok said in a statement.
“Even though we strongly disagree with the administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution,” it said. “What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”
ByteDance said in a separate statement that the suit would be filed today.
TikTok’s kaleidoscopic feeds of short clips feature everything from dance routines and hair-dye tutorials to jokes about daily life and politics. It has been downloaded 175 million times in the US and more than 1 billion times around the world.
Trump has said that TikTok could be used by China to track federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.
The company has said that it has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, and Beijing has blasted Trump’s crackdown as political.
The US measures come ahead of Nov. 3 presidential elections in which Trump, behind his rival former US vice president Joe Biden in the polls, is campaigning hard on an increasingly strident anti-Beijing message.
Trump has increasingly taken a confrontational stance on China, challenging it on trade, military and economic fronts.
Microsoft Inc and Oracle Corp are possible suitors for TikTok’s US operations.
Reports have said that Oracle — whose chairman Larry Ellison has raised millions in campaign funds for Trump — was weighing a bid for TikTok’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
The Trump administration has also given ByteDance a 90-day deadline to divest in TikTok before the app is banned in the US.
