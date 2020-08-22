In a landmark decision, a Hong Kong court yesterday denied a bid for the release of the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under new national security legislation in the territory.
Police said that Tong Ying-kit (唐英杰), 23, carried a sign reading “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” and drove his motorbike into officers, knocking down several on a narrow street, before falling over and being arrested.
The government of the Asian financial hub has said that the protest slogan connotes separatism or subversion under the new legislation, stoking concern over freedom of expression in Hong Kong.
Two Hong Kong High Court judges rejected Tong’s application for release from detention, and set a bail hearing for Tuesday.
“The applicant’s application for a writ of habeas corpus is dismissed,” judges Anderson Chow (周家明) and Alex Lee (李運騰) said in the ruling, adding that Tong should have instead sought a review of an order that denied him bail.
Tong was denied bail last month, with the case adjourned to Oct. 6, as prosecutors sought more time to collect evidence.
He was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested by police on July 1, less than 24 hours after it was unveiled and took effect.
Hong Kong’s common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention.
However, the burden is now placed on the defendant, under the new legislation drafted by Beijing, which is not a common law jurisdiction and where the judiciary is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
Article 42 of the legislation says that “no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”
The legislation has drawn wide criticism for jeopardizing basic rights and freedoms that Hong Kong was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Supporters of the law, which provides for jail terms of up to life for anything China considers to be secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, say it would bring stability after a year of unrest.
NO WAY OUT? Investors were concerned that expanded rules to prevent Huawei from obtaining chips using US tech would affect suppliers like the Taiwanese chip designer Shares of handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) tumbled nearly 10 percent in Taipei yesterday, as Washington’s expanded ban on Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) access to US technology and software affected its suppliers. The sell-off was sparked by the US Department of Commerce’s announcement on Monday of changes that build on restrictions announced in May, adding 38 Huawei affiliates to an economic blacklist and imposing license requirements on any chip procurement transactions. The new regulations aim to further limit Huawei from obtaining foreign-made chips developed or produced from US software or technology, the department said. The new rules also “prevent Huawei’s
‘PARTNER NATIONS’: The fighter jets are being assembled at Lockheed Martin’s new plant in South Carolina and would feature state of-the-art fire-control radar The government has formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The nation’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first US sale of advanced fighter jets to Taiwan since then-US president George H.W. Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992. A US$62 billion figure announced by the US Department of Defense on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade. The US administration first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification
SOLUTION: A new machine was designed for NT$10 million to produce the masks, which would be produced at a slower rate, as some parts need to be added by hand Joint efforts are under way to produce masks that are transparent around the mouth to help people who read lips to communicate, as well as for those working in the service industry, a mask producer said yesterday. The Industrial Development Bureau and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute have designed the new masks after being approached by the nonprofit Dandelion Hearing Association, which works with speech and hearing-impaired people, institute research director Huang Po-hsiung (黃博雄) said. The only transparent protective face coverings on the market are the face shields worn by people working in the food and beverage industry, he said. While
FOUR PRIORITIES: Chen Chi-mai said that he would focus on industrial transformation, job creation, the reduction of air pollution and building transport infrastructure in the city Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday won the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election to fill the vacancy left by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who was removed from office after a recall vote on June 6. Chen received 671,804 votes, or 70.03 percent, against 248,478, or 25.90 percent, for KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) and 38,960, or 4.06 percent, for Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政), according to the final vote tallies from the Kaohsiung City Election Commission. In his victory speech, Chen said that people’s