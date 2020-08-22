First person held on new HK security law denied release

DOWN BY LAW: Before, defendants could seek release unless prosecutors could show grounds for detention, but now the burden is on the accused

Reuters, HONG KONG





In a landmark decision, a Hong Kong court yesterday denied a bid for the release of the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under new national security legislation in the territory.

Police said that Tong Ying-kit (唐英杰), 23, carried a sign reading “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” and drove his motorbike into officers, knocking down several on a narrow street, before falling over and being arrested.

The government of the Asian financial hub has said that the protest slogan connotes separatism or subversion under the new legislation, stoking concern over freedom of expression in Hong Kong.

Two Hong Kong High Court judges rejected Tong’s application for release from detention, and set a bail hearing for Tuesday.

“The applicant’s application for a writ of habeas corpus is dismissed,” judges Anderson Chow (周家明) and Alex Lee (李運騰) said in the ruling, adding that Tong should have instead sought a review of an order that denied him bail.

Tong was denied bail last month, with the case adjourned to Oct. 6, as prosecutors sought more time to collect evidence.

He was among more than 300 demonstrators against the new law who were arrested by police on July 1, less than 24 hours after it was unveiled and took effect.

Hong Kong’s common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention.

However, the burden is now placed on the defendant, under the new legislation drafted by Beijing, which is not a common law jurisdiction and where the judiciary is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

Article 42 of the legislation says that “no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”

The legislation has drawn wide criticism for jeopardizing basic rights and freedoms that Hong Kong was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Supporters of the law, which provides for jail terms of up to life for anything China considers to be secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, say it would bring stability after a year of unrest.