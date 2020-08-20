US Democrats on Tuesday formally nominated former US vice president Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, with party elders, a new generation of politicians and voters in every state joining in a virtual convention to send him into the general election campaign to oust US President Donald Trump.
For someone who has spent more than three decades eyeing the presidency, Tuesday night was the realization of a long-sought goal, but it occurred in a way that the 77-year-old Biden could not have imagined just months ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted profound change across the country and in his presidential campaign.
Instead of a Milwaukee convention hall as initially planned, the roll call of convention delegates played out in a combination of live and recorded video feeds from US landmarks.
Photo: Reuters
Biden celebrated his new status as the Democratic nominee alongside his wife and grandchildren in a Delaware school library.
His wife of more than 40 years, Jill Biden, later spoke of her husband in deeply personal terms, reintroducing the lifelong politician as a man of deep empathy, faith and resilience to US voters less than three months before votes are counted.
“There are times when I couldn’t imagine how he did it — how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going,” she said. “But I’ve always understood why he did it. He does it for you.”
Speaking yesterday on NBC’s Today show, Jill Biden said that her husband is up for the job of president and called a Trump campaign ad questioning his mental fitness “ridiculous.”
