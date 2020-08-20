A Thai court yesterday issued arrest warrants for six democracy advocates involved in recent rallies that heard calls for an overhaul of the government and even reforms to the monarchy — a subject usually taboo in the kingdom.
Near-daily demonstrations by a youth-led pro-democracy movement have been largely tolerated by authorities so far, but police yesterday said that they now had warrants to arrest half a dozen of the most prominent protesters.
They will be charged with “sedition, computer crimes act, violating the diseases control act and using loudspeakers,” Pathum Thani Police Chief Chayut Marayat said.
Photo: AP
While the use of punitive lese majeste laws has slowed in the past few years, legal observers have said that the military-aligned government has stepped up other legal mechanisms to target dissent — including using sedition and computer crime legislation.
Two of the warrants issued yesterday are for protesters previously arrested and bailed — human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and student leader Panupong Jadnok — but they now face fresh charges related to a rally on Monday last week at Thammasat University in Bangkok.
That gathering, organized by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, drew about 5,000 people who listened as Anon and Panupong spoke about reform of the kingdom’s monarchy.
The group said that its demands were not designed to topple the monarchy, but rather a “good-faith proposal” to bring it in line with democracy.
“It should be able to be controlled, audited, and criticized and it should not be a burden on the people,” the group said in a statement
Speakers at weeks of rallies have also been openly critical of the government of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha — a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.
However, at the Thammasat rally they also demanded greater accounting of palace finances and the abolition of the controversial royal defamation laws, which carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
Since King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne in 2016, he has made unprecedented changes to the monarchy — including amassing direct control of the palace’s fortune, which is estimated to be worth up to US$60 billion.
