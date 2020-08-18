Workers at a state-run factory yesterday confronted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with chants of “Leave” as pressure built on him to step down over a disputed election.
Employees at several factories and state television walked off the job after a historic protest on Sunday brought tens of thousands to the streets.
In footage widely shared on social media, Lukashenko was confronted by workers at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT), who shouted him down with chants of “Leave” as he tried to give a speech.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A visibly angry Lukashenko walked off the stage, saying: “Thank you, I have said everything. You can shout ‘Leave.’”
Pressure has been building on the ex-Soviet nation’s long-time leader since the Aug. 9 election, which he claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.
More than 100,000 people took part in a “March for Freedom” in the capital, Minsk, on Sunday following calls from main opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for continued demonstrations.
A brutal police crackdown has drawn widespread condemnation and appears to have turned even Lukashenko’s support base at state-owned industries against him.
EU leaders are to hold an emergency video summit on Belarus tomorrow, while Germany said it was prepared to back an expansion of previously announced sanctions.
Hundreds of workers and protesters gathered outside the MZKT plant where Lukashenko was visiting, waving the red-and-white flag of the opposition and demanding his resignation.
“We plan to participate in all peaceful strikes, in all peaceful protest actions ... so that the government will finally realize they are fighting with their own people,” Ilya Rybkin, a 30-year-old road worker, said outside the plant.
After flying in by helicopter, Lukashenko told the workers he would not give in to calls for a new election.
“You will never expect me to do something under pressure,” he was quoted as saying by his press service. “If anyone is unwilling to work and wants to leave, no one will harass you, do as you please, the door is open.”
Demonstrators also gathered outside the Minsk headquarters of state television, where local media reported that 600 people joined the strike.
In a video posted online, Tikhanovskaya said that although she never planned to enter politics she was prepared to temporarily take over the country’s leadership.
“Fate decreed that I’d find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice,” Tikhanovskaya said in exile in Lithuania.
“I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period,” she said.
She has demanded the authorities release all detainees, remove security forces from the streets and open criminal cases against those who ordered the crackdown.
She has also said she would organize new elections if Lukashenko steps down.
‘PARTNER NATIONS’: The fighter jets are being assembled at Lockheed Martin’s new plant in South Carolina and would feature state of-the-art fire-control radar The government has formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The nation’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first US sale of advanced fighter jets to Taiwan since then-US president George H.W. Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992. A US$62 billion figure announced by the US Department of Defense on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade. The US administration first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification
Taiwanese-independence advocates yesterday accused former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of breaking national security laws and called on the judiciary to investigate after his statement that “China will wage a battle, which will be quick and will be the last battle for Taiwan.” Ma showed his true colors “as a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party” in his speech on Monday when he said the “first battle will be the last,” Taiwan Republic Office (台灣國辦公室) director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said. “Ma is threatening Taiwanese by claiming that Beijing will launch a quick invasion of Taiwan, but that the US military will have no
FOUR PRIORITIES: Chen Chi-mai said that he would focus on industrial transformation, job creation, the reduction of air pollution and building transport infrastructure in the city Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday won the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election to fill the vacancy left by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who was removed from office after a recall vote on June 6. Chen received 671,804 votes, or 70.03 percent, against 248,478, or 25.90 percent, for KMT Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) and 38,960, or 4.06 percent, for Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政), according to the final vote tallies from the Kaohsiung City Election Commission. In his victory speech, Chen said that people’s
SOLUTION: A new machine was designed for NT$10 million to produce the masks, which would be produced at a slower rate, as some parts need to be added by hand Joint efforts are under way to produce masks that are transparent around the mouth to help people who read lips to communicate, as well as for those working in the service industry, a mask producer said yesterday. The Industrial Development Bureau and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute have designed the new masks after being approached by the nonprofit Dandelion Hearing Association, which works with speech and hearing-impaired people, institute research director Huang Po-hsiung (黃博雄) said. The only transparent protective face coverings on the market are the face shields worn by people working in the food and beverage industry, he said. While