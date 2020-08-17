Thousands protest Thai PM as movement grows

AFP, BANGKOK





Thousands of protesters yesterday rallied against the Thai government in Bangkok, with tensions rising in the kingdom as a pro-democracy movement gathers steam.

Thailand has seen near-daily demonstrations for the past month by student-led groups denouncing Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha — a former military chief who led the 2014 coup — and his pro-establishment administration.

By yesterday afternoon, protesters, who are demanding major democratic reforms, had taken over the busy intersection around Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, which was built to mark the 1932 revolution that ended absolutism.

Protesters raise their hands in a three-finger salute as they call for democratic reforms in Bangkok yesterday. Photo: AP

“Down with the dictatorship,” they chanted, many holding signs critical of Prayuth’s pro-military government. Others held pigeon-shaped cutouts representing peace.

Tensions have risen over the past two weeks, with authorities arresting three advocates. They were released on bail after being charged with sedition and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

They were told not to repeat the alleged offenses, but one of them — prominent student leader Parit Chiwarak — arrived at the protest venue yesterday flanked by cheering supporters.

Partly inspired by the Hong Kong democracy movement, the protesters claim to be leaderless and have relied mostly on social media campaigns to draw support across the country.

“Give a deadline to dictatorship” and “Let it end at our generation” were the top Twitter hashtags in Thailand on Sunday.

The protesters are demanding an overhaul of the government and a rewrite of the 2017 military-scripted constitution, which they believe skewed last year’s election in favor of Prayuth’s military-aligned party.

A rally last week — attended by about 4,000 demonstrators — also called for the abolition of a law protecting Thailand’s unassailable monarchy, and for a frank discussion about its role in Thailand.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits at the apex of state power, flanked by the military and the kingdom’s billionaire business elite.

The draconian “112” law can see those convicted sentenced to up to 15 years in jail per charge.

During yesterday’s demonstration, which drew a diverse crowd of all ages, many said they agreed with the students’ demands.

“We can’t let the students walk on this difficult path alone,” a 68-year-old woman told reporters, declining to provide her name.

However, the increasingly bold pro-democracy movement also has its detractors.

Standing at one corner of the monument’s intersection were dozens of royalist protesters carrying portraits of the king and queen to counter the anti-government demonstrators.

“Long live the king,” shouted the royalists dressed in yellow shirts — the king’s colors.

Prayuth last week described the protesters’ demands as “unacceptable” for Thailand’s majority, calling the pro-democracy movement “risky.”

He struck a more conciliatory tone in a televised speech later, appealing for unity and saying the “future belongs to the young.”