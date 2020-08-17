Thousands of protesters yesterday rallied against the Thai government in Bangkok, with tensions rising in the kingdom as a pro-democracy movement gathers steam.
Thailand has seen near-daily demonstrations for the past month by student-led groups denouncing Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha — a former military chief who led the 2014 coup — and his pro-establishment administration.
By yesterday afternoon, protesters, who are demanding major democratic reforms, had taken over the busy intersection around Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, which was built to mark the 1932 revolution that ended absolutism.
Photo: AP
“Down with the dictatorship,” they chanted, many holding signs critical of Prayuth’s pro-military government. Others held pigeon-shaped cutouts representing peace.
Tensions have risen over the past two weeks, with authorities arresting three advocates. They were released on bail after being charged with sedition and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
They were told not to repeat the alleged offenses, but one of them — prominent student leader Parit Chiwarak — arrived at the protest venue yesterday flanked by cheering supporters.
Partly inspired by the Hong Kong democracy movement, the protesters claim to be leaderless and have relied mostly on social media campaigns to draw support across the country.
“Give a deadline to dictatorship” and “Let it end at our generation” were the top Twitter hashtags in Thailand on Sunday.
The protesters are demanding an overhaul of the government and a rewrite of the 2017 military-scripted constitution, which they believe skewed last year’s election in favor of Prayuth’s military-aligned party.
A rally last week — attended by about 4,000 demonstrators — also called for the abolition of a law protecting Thailand’s unassailable monarchy, and for a frank discussion about its role in Thailand.
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits at the apex of state power, flanked by the military and the kingdom’s billionaire business elite.
The draconian “112” law can see those convicted sentenced to up to 15 years in jail per charge.
During yesterday’s demonstration, which drew a diverse crowd of all ages, many said they agreed with the students’ demands.
“We can’t let the students walk on this difficult path alone,” a 68-year-old woman told reporters, declining to provide her name.
However, the increasingly bold pro-democracy movement also has its detractors.
Standing at one corner of the monument’s intersection were dozens of royalist protesters carrying portraits of the king and queen to counter the anti-government demonstrators.
“Long live the king,” shouted the royalists dressed in yellow shirts — the king’s colors.
Prayuth last week described the protesters’ demands as “unacceptable” for Thailand’s majority, calling the pro-democracy movement “risky.”
He struck a more conciliatory tone in a televised speech later, appealing for unity and saying the “future belongs to the young.”
CHINESE FIGHTERS: Beijing marked the US Cabinet member’s visit by briefly sending two warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday morning President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday met with US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in the highest-level official meeting between the two nations since 1979. “It is a true honor to be here to convey a message of strong support and friendship from [US] President [Donald] Trump to Taiwan,” Azar said during the open portion of his courtesy call to the Presidential Office, which was streamed live online before Tsai and Azar held a closed-door meeting. “Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, and that is a tribute to the open, transparent,
Taiwanese-independence advocates yesterday accused former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of breaking national security laws and called on the judiciary to investigate after his statement that “China will wage a battle, which will be quick and will be the last battle for Taiwan.” Ma showed his true colors “as a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party” in his speech on Monday when he said the “first battle will be the last,” Taiwan Republic Office (台灣國辦公室) director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said. “Ma is threatening Taiwanese by claiming that Beijing will launch a quick invasion of Taiwan, but that the US military will have no
‘PARTNER NATIONS’: The fighter jets are being assembled at Lockheed Martin’s new plant in South Carolina and would feature state of-the-art fire-control radar The government has formally signed an agreement to buy 66 of the latest model F-16 jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp. The nation’s purchase of the F-16s marks the first US sale of advanced fighter jets to Taiwan since then-US president George H.W. Bush announced approval for 150 F-16s in 1992. A US$62 billion figure announced by the US Department of Defense on Friday is the upper limit of numerous contracts if all potential foreign customers placed their maximum desired number over the decade. The US administration first signaled its plans to approve the sale a year ago in an informal notification
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the mere fact China can get so worked up over a US official’s visit to Taiwan only goes to reflect its “weakness.” “I think that tells you a lot about the weakness of the Chinese Communist Party and the fact that it could feel threatened from such a visit,” Pompeo said in an interview on the conservative Newsmax TV when asked what message Washington was sending to Beijing with the visit of US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan this week. Even though the visit has had a