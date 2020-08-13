At least three people died after a “derogatory” Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammed sparked riots in India’s information technology hub Bangalore, which saw clashes between police and thousands of protesters, authorities said yesterday.
At least 60 officers were injured the previous evening as a furious crowd attacked a police station, set vehicles on fire and burned down the house of a local lawmaker whose nephew was allegedly responsible for the social media post.
Local media images showed protesters trying to barge into the police building and shouting slogans outside the politician’s home.
Photo: AFP
Three people were critically wounded during Tuesday’s violence and at least one reporter was injured, police said.
Media reports said that the two people killed in the incident had died of gunshot wounds.
Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant wrote on Twitter that the lawmaker’s nephew had been arrested for the post, along with about 100 others for rioting and arson, and that the situation was now under control.
The post had since been deleted, he added.
“Three people died in the police action and more than 110 people have been arrested for attacking the police station,” Pant said.
He said that police had fired live ammunition in self-defense to disperse the crowd after initially using tear gas and batons.
A law prohibiting gatherings was imposed in the city, with a heavy police presence in some areas, Pant said.
“Things are peaceful now,” he said.
Nearly 10,000 police reservists were patrolling the streets yesterday to keep order.
Bangalore is known as the Silicon Valley of India and is home to a sizeable Muslim community among its 8 million people.
India is officially a secular country, but has been plagued by a long history of violence between its Hindu majority and Muslim minority.
More than 50 people were killed during religious riots in the capital, New Delhi, earlier this year, with most of the victims being Muslims.
Additional reporting by AP
SCHEDULE: The delegation is due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen this morning and witness the signing of an MOU on bilateral health cooperation in the afternoon US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar yesterday arrived in Taipei aboard a US government plane at the head of a delegation that is the highest-level visit by a US official since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979. Azar’s flight landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:48pm, nearly one hour earlier than scheduled, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The apron where it landed is reserved for military aircraft, the Songshan Air Force Base Command said. The members of Azar’s delegation included HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec, HHS Chief of Staff Brian
CHINESE FIGHTERS: Beijing marked the US Cabinet member’s visit by briefly sending two warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday morning President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday met with US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in the highest-level official meeting between the two nations since 1979. “It is a true honor to be here to convey a message of strong support and friendship from [US] President [Donald] Trump to Taiwan,” Azar said during the open portion of his courtesy call to the Presidential Office, which was streamed live online before Tsai and Azar held a closed-door meeting. “Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, and that is a tribute to the open, transparent,
‘CROSS-STRAIT CONSIDERATIONS’: Groups said that the Ministry of Education’s policies excluded Chinese and students should not be blocked over political issues The Taiwan International Student Movement yesterday said it would protest today outside the Ministry of Education in Taipei against a policy that excludes some Chinese students from returning to Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since June 17, the ministry has allowed foreign students from 19 “low risk” and “medium-low risk” countries and regions to enter Taiwan. On July 22, it announced that it was relaxing restrictions to include students from all countries and regions who are graduating this semester and on Wednesday it further expanded entry to students enrolled in degree programs. A letter sent by the ministry on Wednesday to universities did
PARTNERSHIP AND LEARNING: A Princeton University health policy researcher said that the nation would be a ‘treasure trove’ of information for the US health chief US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on Friday said he wants to learn about Taiwan’s “incredibly effective” response to COVID-19, even though the nation did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to wear masks. Azar leads a US delegation arriving today for a three-day visit to Taiwan. They are to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and health system leaders, and Azar is to give a speech to public health graduates. “The message of this trip is about Taiwan,” Azar said in an interview, deflecting a question about China.