Religious Facebook post sparks rioting in India

AFP, BANGALORE, India





At least three people died after a “derogatory” Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammed sparked riots in India’s information technology hub Bangalore, which saw clashes between police and thousands of protesters, authorities said yesterday.

At least 60 officers were injured the previous evening as a furious crowd attacked a police station, set vehicles on fire and burned down the house of a local lawmaker whose nephew was allegedly responsible for the social media post.

Local media images showed protesters trying to barge into the police building and shouting slogans outside the politician’s home.

A resident walks past burned vehicles in Bangalore yesterday after rioting broke out overnight in the Devara Jevana Halli area following a “derogatory” Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammed. Photo: AFP

Three people were critically wounded during Tuesday’s violence and at least one reporter was injured, police said.

Media reports said that the two people killed in the incident had died of gunshot wounds.

Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant wrote on Twitter that the lawmaker’s nephew had been arrested for the post, along with about 100 others for rioting and arson, and that the situation was now under control.

The post had since been deleted, he added.

“Three people died in the police action and more than 110 people have been arrested for attacking the police station,” Pant said.

He said that police had fired live ammunition in self-defense to disperse the crowd after initially using tear gas and batons.

A law prohibiting gatherings was imposed in the city, with a heavy police presence in some areas, Pant said.

“Things are peaceful now,” he said.

Nearly 10,000 police reservists were patrolling the streets yesterday to keep order.

Bangalore is known as the Silicon Valley of India and is home to a sizeable Muslim community among its 8 million people.

India is officially a secular country, but has been plagued by a long history of violence between its Hindu majority and Muslim minority.

More than 50 people were killed during religious riots in the capital, New Delhi, earlier this year, with most of the victims being Muslims.

Additional reporting by AP