Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid yesterday responded with defiance to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai (黎智英) under a new National Security Law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.
Readers began lining up in the early hours to get copies of the pro-democracy tabloid, one day after police raided the headquarters of Lai’s Next Digital (壹傳媒) group and the newpaper’s offices and took Lai into detention, the highest-profile arrest under the new law.
“Apple Daily must fight on,” the front-page headline read, amid fears the new law erodes media freedoms in the territory.
Photo: Bloomberg
“The prayers and encouragement of many readers and writers make us believe that as long as there are readers, there will be writers, and that Apple Daily shall certainly fight on,” it said.
More than 500,000 copies were printed, compared with the usual 100,000, the paper said on its Web site.
Mainland-born Lai, who was smuggled into Hong Kong on a fishing boat when he was a penniless 12-year-old, is one of the most prominent democracy advocates in the territory and an ardent critic of the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.
Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called Lai a “patriot,” saying Beijing had “eviscerated” Hong Kong’s freedoms.
The UK said Lai’s arrest was further evidence the security law was a “pretext to silence opposition,” to which China’s embassy replied by urging London to stop “using freedom of the press as an excuse to discredit” the law.
Police detained Lai for suspected collusion with foreign forces after about 200 officers searched the newspaper’s offices, collecting 25 boxes of what they said was evidence.
Photo: AFP
Handcuffed and apparently wearing the same clothes after spending the night in jail, he was driven by police yesterday to his yacht, which police searched, according to media footage.
Police arrested 10 people in all on Monday, including other Apple Daily executives, two of Lai’s sons and 23-year-old Agnes Chow (周庭), one of the former leaders of Joshua Wong’s (黃之鋒) Demosisto group, which disbanded before the new law came into force on June 30.
In the working-class neighborhood of Mong Kok, dozens of people lined up as early as 2am to buy Lai’s paper.
“What the police did yesterday interfered with press freedom brutally,” 45-year-old Kim Yau said as she bought a copy. “All Hong Kong people with a conscience have to support Hong Kong today, support Apple Daily.”
In another show of support, long lines formed at lunch time at the Cafe Seasons restaurant owned by Lai’s second son, Ian Lai Yiu-yan (黎耀恩).
However, the state-run China Daily said in an editorial yesterday that Jimmy Lai’s arrest showed “the cost of dancing with the enemy.”
The paper added that “justice delayed didn’t mean the absence of justice.”
Meanwhile, Chow’s detention was front page news yesterday in Japan, while the hashtag #FreeAgnes 0trended on Japanese Twitter.
Chow, a Japanese speaker who helped galvanize support in Japan for the territory’s pro-democracy movement, has been dubbed “the goddess of democracy” by local media.
A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers is to hold a protest meeting today against the arrests, Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Akihisa Nagashima said on Twitter.
SCHEDULE: The delegation is due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen this morning and witness the signing of an MOU on bilateral health cooperation in the afternoon US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar yesterday arrived in Taipei aboard a US government plane at the head of a delegation that is the highest-level visit by a US official since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979. Azar’s flight landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:48pm, nearly one hour earlier than scheduled, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The apron where it landed is reserved for military aircraft, the Songshan Air Force Base Command said. The members of Azar’s delegation included HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec, HHS Chief of Staff Brian
CHINESE FIGHTERS: Beijing marked the US Cabinet member’s visit by briefly sending two warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday morning President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday met with US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in the highest-level official meeting between the two nations since 1979. “It is a true honor to be here to convey a message of strong support and friendship from [US] President [Donald] Trump to Taiwan,” Azar said during the open portion of his courtesy call to the Presidential Office, which was streamed live online before Tsai and Azar held a closed-door meeting. “Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, and that is a tribute to the open, transparent,
ALEX AZAR: The first visit by a head of the Department of Health and Human Services would strictly observe the CECC’s special regulations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar is to lead a delegation to Taiwan — the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official since the two sides cut formal relations in 1979. The plan was announced yesterday morning by the US Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Beijing has expressed its concerns to Washington, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said later yesterday. Taiwan and the US only issued statements saying that the visit would happen “in the coming days.” MOFA said that due to security concerns, it would
‘CROSS-STRAIT CONSIDERATIONS’: Groups said that the Ministry of Education’s policies excluded Chinese and students should not be blocked over political issues The Taiwan International Student Movement yesterday said it would protest today outside the Ministry of Education in Taipei against a policy that excludes some Chinese students from returning to Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since June 17, the ministry has allowed foreign students from 19 “low risk” and “medium-low risk” countries and regions to enter Taiwan. On July 22, it announced that it was relaxing restrictions to include students from all countries and regions who are graduating this semester and on Wednesday it further expanded entry to students enrolled in degree programs. A letter sent by the ministry on Wednesday to universities did