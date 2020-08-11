Hong Kong Turmoil: China sanctions 11 Americans over HK in tit-for-tat move

AP AND AFP, BEIJING





China yesterday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including US senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said the 11 had “performed badly” on issues concerning Hong Kong.

The number of Americans named by the ministry equals exactly the number of Hong Kong and Chinese officials placed on a sanctions list by the US last week over the crackdown in the territory after Beijing’s imposition of national security legislation, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian is pictured at a news conference at the ministry in Beijing on April 8. Photo: Reuters

“The relevant actions of the US blatantly intervened in Hong Kong affairs, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations,” Zhao told a daily briefing. “China urges the US to have a clear understanding of the situation, correct mistakes, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and ... China’s internal affairs.”

Washington’s sanctions “will only make the world more aware of US hegemony, bullying and double standards,” he said.

Also on the list are US senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Pat Toomey, US Representative Chris Smith, National Endowment for Democracy president Carl Gershman, National Democratic Institute president Derek Mitchell, International Republican Institute president Daniel Twining, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth and Freedom House president Michael Abramowitz.