The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday announced that it would on Aug. 26 host the “5G Policy Forum: Announcement of 5G Joint Statement,” where AIT Director Brent Christensen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Communications Commission (NCC) Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥), among others, would witness and jointly declare the determination of the US and Taiwan to work together to safeguard Internet security.
Executive Yuan Department of Cyber Security Director Jyan Hong-wei (簡宏偉); NCC Commissioner Yeali Sun (孫雅麗); Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳), head of the legislature’s Yuan’s Digital Information and Governance Innovation Association; and Industrial Technology Research Institute Information and Communications Research Laboratories general director Chiueh Tzi-cker (闕志克) would also attend the event, the AIT and the American Innovation Center said.
Other guests would include representatives from Taiwanese companies such as Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), they said.
Photo: Screengrab from the AIT’s Facebook page
The AIT said that 5G technology is to become the backbone of the economy and public services, touching upon every aspect of life.
Important services and technologies, such as mobile connectivity, autonomous driving, power grids and water supply systems would all rely on 5G networks, it said, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the security of these important networks.
As various nations build 5G network infrastructure, they should consider factors such as national security, and economic and commercial development, as well as the management of security, to avoid potential risks posed by equipment suppliers influenced by third countries, it said.
The AIT said it invites people to participate in and witness the event, to understand how the US and Taiwan are to work together to safeguard a secure future.
In the past few years, Taiwan and the US have strengthened their cooperation on the digital economy.
The Taiwan-US Digital Economy Forum was held in Taipei and Washington in 2015, 2016 and last year as a platform for high-level digital economic policy exchanges between the Taiwanese and US governments.
Early this year, Christensen said that the US and Taiwan were searching for ways to strengthen their cooperation in key technological fields, such as 5G, artificial intelligence and digital trade.
