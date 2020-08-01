Hong Kong yesterday delayed key Legislative Council elections scheduled for September for one year due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, fueling more outrage among the territory’s opposition.
“Delaying the Legislative Council election held every four years is a very difficult decision,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said at a news conference. “But in order to curb the pandemic, ensure public safety and citizens’ health, and meanwhile ensure the election is held under an open and fair environment, this decision is necessary.”
Hong Kong yesterday reported 121 COVID-19 infections after recording its highest tally yet on Thursday.
Photo: AFP
Lam said she was invoking an emergency powers ordinance to delay the vote to Sept. 5 next year and that the government’s decision to do so had the support of China’s central government.
She said deploying as many as 34,000 election volunteers across more than 600 polling stations to assist millions of voters was too dangerous under the circumstances.
“It poses a great risk of infection,” she said.
The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in a statement that the decision to delay the election “reflects a highly responsible attitude towards the life and health of Hong Kong citizens. It is very necessary, reasonable and legal, and the central government fully understands and agrees.”
The postponement caps off a week that saw Hong Kong’s government draw new red lines on how much dissent it would tolerate — and stands to intensify concerns about the preservation of basic freedoms in the territory.
Pro-democracy advocates had hoped to ride the momentum of a landslide victory in last year’s District Council vote to an unprecedented majority in the legislature.
Opposition lawmaker Fernando Cheung (張超雄) said the delay and Thursday’s disqualification of leading Hong Kong democracy campaigners as candidates amounted to “nothing less than election fraud.”
“The pandemic was used purely as an excuse. The real reason for the delay is that the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is afraid it will lose by a landslide, much like what happened in the district elections in November last year,” he said. “This is blatant repression and the decision itself is unconstitutional.”
About 55 percent of people answering a survey said they believed the Legislative Council elections should go ahead as planned on Sept. 6 despite the pandemic, said the Hong Kong Public Opinion Program, which polled 8,805 respondents from Wednesday to Thursday.
The delay’s biggest effect would be to increase suspicion about the credibility of the elections, said Ivan Choy (蔡子強), a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
“We know that hygiene is one of the important considerations,” Choy said. However, “people will have suspicions, especially because we have the landslide victory of the democrats in the last District Council elections.”
In other news, Hong Kong Director of Public Prosecutions David Leung (梁卓然) has resigned, citing differences with Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (鄭若驊), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said yesterday.
Additional reporting by Reuters
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
THAI CASE UPDATE: Twenty-nine close contacts of the worker have been tested with two types of tests, including 18 dorm mates, with 28 negative results so far Five imported cases of COVID-19, four from the Philippines and one from Hong Kong, were reported yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to 467, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four returning from the Philippines were on the same flight, and the local health department has identified 15 people who had direct contact with them — including 10 passengers in the two rows in front or behind them, who have been put under 14-day home isolation, and five crew members, who will practice 14-day self-health management, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang