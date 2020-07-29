A court yesterday sentenced former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak to serve 12 years in prison after finding him guilty in the first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state investment fund that brought down his government two years ago.
Najib, 67, was calm and stone-faced as he became the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. He took an oath in brief remarks in the dock that he was innocent.
Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail on one count of abuse of power, 10 years each for three counts of criminal breach of trust and 10 years each for three counts of money laundering, as well as a fine of 210 million ringgit (US$49.4 million).
Photo: Bloomberg
However, he ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning that Najib would face only up to 12 years in jail.
He also allowed a stay of the jail sentence and fine pending Najib’s planned appeal, but he raised the bail amount and ordered Najib to report to the police twice a month.
The judge earlier read out an elaborate two-hour ruling that convicted Najib of all seven charges.
Photo: Reuters
The judge said that the sentence was “appropriate and proportionate,” taking into account that Najib had committed the crime from a “position of trust” as prime minister, his final plea and the need to deter others from committing the same crime.
The judge agreed with prosecutors that Najib had “overarching control” of SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB, and failed to rebut allegations that he misappropriated money for his own use, adding that the defense’s argument that Najib had been duped by rogue bankers was “too far-fetched.”
Analysts said the ruling would bolster the prosecution’s cases in his other trials and would signal that Malaysia’s legal system has strength in tackling international financial crimes, although some cautioned the ruling could be overturned, as his party remains in office.
Najib asked the court to take into account his achievements during his nine-year tenure and gave an oath that he was not aware of the 42 million ringgit channeled into his bank accounts from SRC.
“I did not demand the 42 million, I did not plan for the 42 million, nor was the 42 million offered to me. There has been no evidence nor witness to this. And I also like to say that I have no knowledge of the 42 million,” Najib said.
Some of Najib’s supporters outside the courthouse cried when they learned of the verdict.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan