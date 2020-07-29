Moderna and Pfizer have launched two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines that could clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the companies said on Monday.
The trials are the first late-stage studies supported by US President Donald Trump’s administration’s effort to speed development of measures against SARS-CoV-2, adding to hope that an effective vaccine will help end the pandemic.
Both vaccine candidates rely on a new technology that allows for faster development and manufacturing than traditional vaccine production methods, but does not have an extensive track record.
Photo: AP
So-called mRNA, or synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA), teaches the immune system to recognize and neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by mimicking its surface.
Moderna, which has never brought a vaccine to market, has received nearly US$1 billion from the US government, which is helping bankroll several vaccine candidates under its Operation Warp Speed program.
Pfizer has an agreement to sell vaccines for 50 million people to the US government for about US$2 billion, if the vaccine is effective.
More than 150 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in various stages of development, with about two dozen prospects already conducting human testing.
Johnson and Johnson is launching clinical trials in the US this week and could start a larger, late-stage trial as early as September.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would begin large-scale US trials this summer of its vaccine under development with Oxford University researchers.
“Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it’s the right goal for the American people,” US National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins said in a release announcing the start of Moderna’s large phase III trial.
Moderna could have tens of millions of doses ready when and if the vaccine is deemed safe and effective, Collins told reporters on a call.
Pfizer said that if the trial was successful, it could seek regulatory approval as soon as October and supply vaccines for 50 million patients, at two doses each, by the end of the year.
Pfizer aims for about 1.3 billion doses by the end of next year, and Moderna aims for 500 million to 1 billion doses a year, beginning next year, Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said on the call.
The late-stage trials are designed to evaluate the safety of vaccines and determine if they can prevent symptomatic COVID-19.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said a readout from the Moderna trial could come by November or even earlier.
Fauci said he was “not particularly concerned” about the vaccine’s safety after seeing data from earlier, smaller trials, adding that he had briefed Trump about the trial at the Oval Office on Monday.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan