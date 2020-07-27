Staff of the US consulate in Chengdu yesterday made final efforts to clear the premises, as security remained tight outside, ahead of today’s closure ordered by Beijing as China-US relations continue to worsen.
A touristy atmosphere prevailed outside the facility on a tree-lined street on a hot day, as onlookers shared sidewalk space opposite the entrance on the tree-lined road, which had been blocked off with metal barriers, with dozens of uniformed and plainclothes police on both sides of the street.
Police asked people to move on when crowds formed outside the consulate, as onlookers took photographs and videos of what they expected would be the last time to see the compound in US hands.
Photo: Reuters
A little boy posed with a small Chinese flag before plainclothes police shooed him away as foreign media cameras zoomed in
The street was closed to traffic, except for consular or police vehicles let through by police.
China on Friday ordered the closure of the consulate, which meant an evacuation deadline of 10am today, according to the editor of a state-run tabloid.
Photo: Reuters
In Houston, Texas, on Friday a group of men accompanied by a US Department of State official were seen forcing open a door at the Chinese consulate, shortly after the US closure order took effect.
A bus that had been on the Chengdu consulate premises on Saturday left yesterday morning, but it was unclear who or what was inside.
Since Friday, staff have been seen coming and going, including at least one with a suitcase.
Moving vans entered and left on Saturday and yesterday.
“China’s response was reciprocal,” said a 63-year-old local resident who gave only his surname, Yang, adding that the situation “is quite regrettable.”
A man who tried to unfurl a banner or sign late yesterday that he called an open letter to the Chinese government was quickly taken away.
Meanwhile, on the Chengdu police account on SinoWeibo, some netizens asked authorities to be lenient toward a man who lit a firework outside the consulate on Friday.
“I believe our country is so powerful, so it has the ability to handle it properly and provide me with enough safety,” a 25-year-old finance worker surnamed Zhao said as she passed by the consulate.
Additional reporting by AP
