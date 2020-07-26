Protesters remained outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, into the early hours of yesterday as fireworks were shot at the building and plumes of tear gas, dispensed by US agents, lingered above.
Thousands of people gathered in Portland’s streets hours after a US judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest people during protests that have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the administration of US President Donald Trump.
By 8pm hundreds of people, most wearing masks and many donning helmets, had gathered near a fountain, one spot where groups meet before marching to the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and the federal agents there.
Photo: EPA-EFE
They chanted and clapped along to the sound of drums, pausing to listen to speakers.
Among organized groups, including Healthcare Workers Protest, Teachers against Tyrants, Lawyers for Black Lives and the “Wall of Moms,” was Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who spoke to protesters outside the Justice Center.
By 9pm the crowd grew to several thousand. People, pressed shoulder-to-shoulder, packed the area and overflowed into the streets as they chanted “black lives matter” and “feds go home” to the sound of drums.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters shook the fence surrounding the courthouse, shot fireworks toward the building and threw glass bottles.
Many times these actions were met by federal agents using tear gas and flash bangs. The flow of tear gas caused protesters to disperse, some becoming sick as others remained toward the front with leaf blowers directing the gas back toward the courthouse.
Federal agents had leaf blowers of their own to counteract.
As the clouds of tear gas floated down the street, protesters would swiftly regroup and return to chant and shake the fence that separated the people on the street from federal agents and the courthouse.
The US Federal Protective Service declared the gathering as “an unlawful assembly” and said that officers had been injured.
The federal agents, deployed by Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations that often turn violent.
Leaders in Oregon say that federal intervention has worsened the two-month crisis and the state attorney general sued to allege that some people had been whisked off the streets in unmarked vehicles.
US District Judge Michael Mosman said that the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters because the lawsuit was a “highly unusual one with a particular set of rules.”
Oregon was seeking a restraining order on behalf of its residents not for injuries that had already happened, but to prevent injuries by federal officers.
That combination makes the standard for granting such a motion very narrow, and the state did not prove it had standing in the case, Mosman wrote.
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan