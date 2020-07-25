The US on Thursday accused Russia of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington’s systems was “real, serious and increasing.”
The US Space Command said that it “has evidence” that Moscow “conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon” on Wednesday last week.
“Last week’s test is another example that the threats to US and allied space systems are real, serious and increasing,” the statement said.
Photo: AFP
“Clearly this is unacceptable,” US nuclear disarmament negotiator Marshall Billingslea wrote on Twitter, adding that it would be a “major issue” discussed next week in Vienna, where there are to be talks on a successor to the New START.
The treaty caps the number of nuclear warheads the US and Russia can stockpile.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said that Russia supports “full demilitarization of space and not basing any type of weapons in space.”
The US Space Command said that the test consisted of a Russian satellite called Cosmos 2543 injecting an object into orbit.
Russian state media have said that Cosmos-2543 was deployed by another satellite, Cosmos-2542, which was launched on Nov. 25 last year by the Russian military.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Cosmos-2543 is to “monitor the condition of Russian satellites.”
However, state daily the Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that the technology on board has the ability to “get information from somebody else’s satellites.”
The system is the same one that Space Command raised concerns about earlier this year, when it maneuvered near a US government satellite, US Chief of Space Operations General Jay Raymond said.
“This is further evidence of Russia’s continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin’s published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold US and allied space assets at risk,” Raymond said in a statement.
It is the latest example of Russian satellites behaving in a manner “inconsistent with their stated mission,” the Space Command statement said.
“This event highlights Russia’s hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control,” US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Christopher Ford said.
