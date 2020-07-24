US President Donald Trump said that he would send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, while the mayor of Portland was exposed to tear gas as he met with demonstrators protesting against police and the Trump deployments.
Trump said that the Democrat-led cities were out of control and criticzed the “radical left,” which he blamed for rising violence in some cities.
“In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police department,” Trump said on Wednesday at a White House event, blaming the movement for “a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence.”
Photo: AFP
“This bloodshed must end,” he said. “This bloodshed will end.”
Video footage showed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wearing goggles and a mask and being led away from a crowd as clouds of gas and fireworks exploded.
“I’m not going to lie — it stings; it’s hard to breathe,” Wheeler told the New York Times. “And I can tell you with 100 percent honesty, I saw nothing which provoked this response.”
Photo: AFP
“This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers,” Wheeler said. “This is flat-out urban warfare.”
As Wheeler walked through the crowd, people called for his resignation and chanted: “Tear gas Teddy,” the New York Times said.
“A lot of these people hate my guts,” Wheeler told the paper.
Photo: AFP
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Portland on Wednesday night, according to NBC affiliate KGW8, in the latest round of protests that were initially sparked by the killing in May of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Portland police said that people had thrown flares and incendiary devices into the federal courthouse, causing fires.
It later declared a state of riot and ordered people to disperse.
The Trump plan expands an existing program that sent hundreds of federal agents to Kansas City, Missouri, after a four-year-old boy’s shooting death to help quell a record rise in violence.
US Department of Homeland Security officers have already been dispatched to Portland and other localities to protect federal property and monuments as Trump has lambasted efforts by protesters to knock down statutes.
Local authorities there have complained that agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
NETWORK FUNCTIONS: Using Huawei’s inverters could create a security loophole, allowing Chinese hackers to meddle with Taiwan’s power supply, sources said A Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy project to install solar panels on its campus has reportedly been subcontracted to a company that is affiliated with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was also found to have installed solar panels atop a building at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, sparking concern over national security. While the US and several European countries, as well as public agencies in Taiwan, have banned Huawei due to data security risks, the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that it had received an anonymous tip that a construction project at the military academy in Kaohsiung has been