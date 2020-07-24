More federal agents deployed to uphold ‘law, order’ in US

AP and AFP, WASHINGTON and PORTLAND, Oregon





US President Donald Trump said that he would send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, while the mayor of Portland was exposed to tear gas as he met with demonstrators protesting against police and the Trump deployments.

Trump said that the Democrat-led cities were out of control and criticzed the “radical left,” which he blamed for rising violence in some cities.

“In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police department,” Trump said on Wednesday at a White House event, blaming the movement for “a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“This bloodshed must end,” he said. “This bloodshed will end.”

Video footage showed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wearing goggles and a mask and being led away from a crowd as clouds of gas and fireworks exploded.

“I’m not going to lie — it stings; it’s hard to breathe,” Wheeler told the New York Times. “And I can tell you with 100 percent honesty, I saw nothing which provoked this response.”

A US Department of Homeland Security officer holds a weapon amid protests in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“This is an egregious overreaction on the part of the federal officers,” Wheeler said. “This is flat-out urban warfare.”

As Wheeler walked through the crowd, people called for his resignation and chanted: “Tear gas Teddy,” the New York Times said.

“A lot of these people hate my guts,” Wheeler told the paper.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacts after being exposed to tear gas at a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in the Oregon city on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Portland on Wednesday night, according to NBC affiliate KGW8, in the latest round of protests that were initially sparked by the killing in May of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Portland police said that people had thrown flares and incendiary devices into the federal courthouse, causing fires.

It later declared a state of riot and ordered people to disperse.

The Trump plan expands an existing program that sent hundreds of federal agents to Kansas City, Missouri, after a four-year-old boy’s shooting death to help quell a record rise in violence.

US Department of Homeland Security officers have already been dispatched to Portland and other localities to protect federal property and monuments as Trump has lambasted efforts by protesters to knock down statutes.

Local authorities there have complained that agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.