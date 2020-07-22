The TAIEX soared by more than 200 points to its highest level in more than 30 years as tech stocks rose sharply after an overnight rally on the NASDAQ.
Buying in bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) helped push the weighted index to close up 223.01 points, or 1.83 percent, at 12,397.55.
That was the highest close since the TAIEX ended at 12,424.53 on Feb. 12, 1990.
Photo: CNA
Turnover was NT$223.74 billion (US$7.57 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
The market opened up 0.56 percent after the tech-heavy NASDAQ rose 2.5 percent on Monday, and momentum accelerated with buying focused on large-cap stocks, dealers said.
“I was a little bit surprised by the magnitude of today’s showing,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
“With the market awash in liquidity, many investors rushed to park their money in stocks, pushing the TAIEX sharply higher,” Huang said.
Investors continued to favor TSMC after its forecast last week of a more than 20 percent sequential increase in sales for this year, Huang said.
“I think foreign institutional investors largely stood on the buy side today,” he said.
Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$12.64 billion in shares, the exchange said.
TSMC rose 4.64 percent to close at NT$383 and the gains lifted its market capitalization by about NT$440 billion to NT$9.93 trillion. Its gains alone contributed to an increase of about 145 points in the TAIEX and pushed up the electronics sector by 2.83 percent.
Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) added 2 percent to end at NT$4,090, United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) rose 3.63 percent to NT$17.15 and chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) gained 5.99 percent to NT$637.
Bucking the upturn, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) fell 1.73 percent to close at NT$85.30 amid rising fears over competition for iPhone orders from China-based Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密).
While the electronics sector surged, non-tech stocks largely closed mixed.
Among old economy stocks, food brand Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) fell 0.69 percent to end at NT$72.10, China Steel Corp (中鋼) shed 0.96 percent to close at NT$20.60, Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) ended unchanged at NT$80.5 and Shihlin Paper Corp (士林紙業) rose 2.28 percent to close at NT$80.80.
In the financial sector, which rose 0.2 percent, Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) edged up 0.31 percent to NT$32.55, while Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) fell 0.35 percent to NT$42.50.
“Given high market valuations, investors should be alert to a possible technical correction,” Huang said. “In particular, an ongoing earnings season at home and on Wall Street could affect market sentiment.”
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
HAN KUANG DRILLS: The pilot and copilot of a Kiowa Warrior died while trying to make an emergency landing at a Hsinchu base. The rest of the fleet has been grounded This year’s Han Kuang military exercises were marred yesterday afternoon by the crash of an army helicopter at Hsinchu Air Force Base that killed the pilot and copilot. A Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior crashed at 3:28pm, the third crash of a Bell OH-58D in the past two years, although the first incident, in March 2018, and the second on May 10 did not result in any injuries or deaths. The helicopter had made a provisioning stop at the base and then left at 3:25pm to return to Longtan Air Force Base in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), Army Command Headquarters said. The pilot, Major
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
BUSY DAY: Between 8:30am and 10am, 1,299 post offices distributed 166,000 packets of Triple Stimulus Vouchers, with staff handling an average of 1.6 packets per minute A total of 701,408 packets of Triple Stimulus Vouchers were claimed at post offices nationwide on the first day of voucher collections, Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政) said yesterday. The company had an emergency response team on hand in case there were any unruly situations. Chunghwa Post chairman Wu Hung-mo (吳宏謀) said that he had inspected five to six post offices yesterday morning. The system froze between 9:49am and 10:02am due to a shortage of bandwidth, and postal service personnel had to temporarily process requests for vouchers offline, but aside from that, the first day of collections generally went smoothly, he said. The