Fines for imported food not set in stone: FDA

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said that it was still gathering opinions about a plan to fine people who import more than 6kg or US$1,000 worth of snacks into Taiwan.

The FDA on Wednesday said that as more people are buying food products from foreign online shopping platforms and having them shipped to Taiwan, thereby avoiding inspections on imported foods, it was announcing in advance an amendment to related regulations.

The agency seeks to amend the Requirements for Exemption from Inspection Application for Import of Food and Related Products and Their Applicable Custom Codes (輸入食品及相關產品符合免申請輸入查驗之條件與其適用之通關代碼), in compliance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).

According to the act, people abroad may not send more than 6kg of snacks, candy or general food products to Taiwan using international shipping.

However, the proposed amendment expands on that, stipulating that a person may not import general food products weighing more than 6kg or that are worth more than US$1,000 per day, no matter whether it is shipped internationally or carried in their baggage on a flight.

The FDA said that people who import food products and sell them in Taiwan without applying for an inspection would be fined NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,014 to US$101,375).

The announcement sparked criticism that the government might be overexpanding its control on what people can bring back from overseas.

The FDA yesterday issued a news release saying that it is still in the process of collecting opinions about the proposed amendment, adding that people who import food products for personal consumption do not have to worry about being fined.

The proposed amendment aims to prevent the illegal practice of importing food products for sale under the guise of personal use, which might pose a food safety risk to consumers, the agency added.