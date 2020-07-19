Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday night said that he has begun receiving intelligence briefings as he warned that Russia, China and other adversaries were attempting to undermine the US presidential election in November.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee was not specific and offered no evidence while addressing a virtual fundraiser with more than 200 attendees.
However, in the process, he confirmed receiving classified briefings after saying as recently as late last month that he was not getting them, but might request one about reports of Russian bounties being offered on US troops in Afghanistan.
Photo: AFP
“We know from before, and I guarantee you I know now, because now I get briefings again. The Russians are still engaged, trying to delegitimize our electoral process,” Biden said.
“China and others are engaged as well in activities designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome,” he added.
The White House and the US National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Biden’s statement.
Reached by telephone, a Biden spokesperson did not immediately provide further details.
Biden received intelligence briefings while vice president, but told reporters he was not getting them as of June 30.
He then said that US President Donald Trump’s administration had not offered classified briefings, even though they are traditionally provided to major-party nominees once they win the primary.
Biden would not formally become the Democratic presidential nominee until the party’s convention next month.
Biden has previously suggested that Trump could hold up emergency funding to help the US Postal Service continue normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the agency’s finances and contributed to a huge drop in mail volumes.
Trump has repeatedly said he opposes expanding mail-in balloting during the pandemic, suggesting without evidence that doing so could lead to widespread fraud — even though there is equally no evidence the president or White House will use Postal Service funding to do what Biden is suggesting.
Biden lobbed similar charges on Friday, saying that Trump might try to “defund the post office so they can’t deliver mail-in ballots.”
“Frankly, this is the thing that keeps me up most at night,” Biden added. “Making sure everyone who wants to vote can vote, making sure that the vote is counted, making sure we’re all trusting in the integrity of the results of the election.”
NEW HONG KONG LAW: A visit to Beijing-friendly nations or those with weak judicial systems could leave people at risk of deportation to China, a former MAC official said Beijing could request countries with which it has extradition agreements to deport Taiwanese to China to face criminal charges following the implementation of national security legislation for Hong Kong, a former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official warned yesterday. Some developing countries, and those close to China because of the Belt and Road Initiative, are likely to accommodate Beijing’s requests to extradite Taiwanese to China, said former deputy MAC minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), who served from July 2, 2018, until May 20, and then returned to his former post as an assistant professor of sociology at National Tsing Hua University. While Taiwanese
INJURED: Several KMT lawmakers fought their way through DPP members into the legislative chamber, while others lay on a driveway to block Chen Chu Scuffles broke out at the Legislative Yuan yesterday as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers again occupied the legislative chamber, stymieing a report by Control Yuan presidential nominee Chen Chu (陳菊) and a question-and-answer session. The KMT lawmakers showed up at the back door of the chamber at about 5am and tried to enter, but were stopped by several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who were guarding the door. Scuffles broke out as the KMT lawmakers tried to force their way through the door, injuring legislators on both sides. KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) tackled DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), while DPP Legislator Wu
‘BARBARIC INTIMIDATION’: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned China’s move, saying that weapons and upgrades are needed to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait China yesterday said that it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin Corp, days after the US approved a potential US$620 million refurbishment package for missiles to Taiwan. The possible foreign military sale involves Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “strongly condemns” China’s gesture, describing it as “irrational clamor and barbaric intimidation.” Taiwan’s procurement of weapons and self-defense upgrades are necessary and legitimate for defending the nation’s sovereignty and democratic establishments, as well as peace in the Taiwan Strait, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. China’s ungrounded criticism cannot conceal its aggressive and
HAN KUANG DRILLS: The pilot and copilot of a Kiowa Warrior died while trying to make an emergency landing at a Hsinchu base. The rest of the fleet has been grounded This year’s Han Kuang military exercises were marred yesterday afternoon by the crash of an army helicopter at Hsinchu Air Force Base that killed the pilot and copilot. A Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior crashed at 3:28pm, the third crash of a Bell OH-58D in the past two years, although the first incident, in March 2018, and the second on May 10 did not result in any injuries or deaths. The helicopter had made a provisioning stop at the base and then left at 3:25pm to return to Longtan Air Force Base in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), Army Command Headquarters said. The pilot, Major