Virus Outbreak: Fifth and final extension granted to foreign visitors

Staff writer, with CNA





Foreign nationals who entered Taiwan as visitors on or before March 21 are eligible for another 30-day extension of stay, as international flights have not yet fully resumed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The automatic extension, the fifth to be granted, applies to all foreign nationals who entered the nation visa-free, or on a visitor’s or landing visa, before March 22 and have no record of overstaying, the ministry said in a statement.

With the new 30-day extension, foreign nationals can remain in Taiwan for a total of 180 days, it said, adding that there would be no further extension.

Visitors who have been granted the five automatic extensions should therefore make arrangements to leave before the end of the 180-day period, the ministry said.

The automatic visa extension program was implemented on March 21 due to the pandemic, which has restricted air travel around the world.

It was previously renewed on April 17, May 18 and June 15.

The ministry said that foreign visitors who have already been in Taiwan for 180 days and those who have overstayed their visas should visit the National Immigration Agency Web site at www.immigration.gov.tw/5475 for information on how to apply for a special extension to their visa.