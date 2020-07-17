Su aiming for 3.4% growth by 2024

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved the 2021-2024 National Development Plan, which aims to achieve an economic growth rate of up to 3.4 percent and a GDP per capita of up to US$29,584.

The National Development Council has forecast GDP growth of 1.67 percent this year, which it hopes to raise to 2.6 percent next year and further increase to 3.4 percent in 2024, Department of Overall Planning Director-General Connie Chang (張惠娟) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

The council aims to increase GDP per capita from US$27,131 to US$29,006 next year and US$29,584 in 2024, while driving unemployment down from 3.95 percent to 3.5 percent, Chang said.

National Development Council Deputy Minister Cheng Cheng-mount speaks at a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The government is planning to improve the nation’s business environment, and introduce laws conducive to companies obtaining more capital and talent, she said.

Under the plan, the nation would focus on the development of core industries: information and communications technology, information security, precision healthcare, national defense, military logistics, renewable energy and daily necessities, she said.

It would continue to push for a “new agricultural paradigm” and a circular economy under the government’s “five plus two” innovative industries plan, Chang said.

The plan would improve Taiwanese competitiveness by promoting a nation bilingual in Chinese and English; enhance links between industry and academia; reform taxes; foster financial technology innovation; and assist companies in sourcing funds, she said.

The government intends to improve people’s lives by building more social housing, achieving urban regeneration and introducing policies beneficial to those who rent, as well as establishing a sound long-term care system and improving childcare centers, she added.

The plan aims to build “people-oriented” transportation systems and tourism networks, bridge the development gap between municipalities and rural areas, help small businesses prosper at the community level and better manage the nation’s coastline, Chang said.

The plan would help the nation acclimatize to changing weather patterns and develop resilience to extreme weather, she said.

The nation is seeking to engage in positive interactions with China — boosting academic and cultural exchanges, while bolstering national security, she added.

The government would seek to achieve autonomy in defense, improve the military’s recruitment system, engage in pragmatic diplomacy and continue to advance the New Southbound Policy, Chang said.

Asked how the projected GDP growth figure was arrived at, council Deputy Minister Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) said that it was calculated using potential output, while factoring in the projected efficacy of the government’s economic policies.