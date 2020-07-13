The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 565,000 people out of nearly 13 million registered cases worldwide, has been accelerating sharply since the start of this month, according to a count carried out by Agence Presse-France from official sources.
The three biggest daily worldwide increases in new cases were seen on Saturday (more than 230,000), Friday (more than 225,000) and Thursday (nearly 220,000).
Since July 1, nearly 2.5 million new cases have been officially declared, a record level since the outbreak was first reported in China in December last year.
Photo: Reuters
The number of declared cases worldwide has doubled in just a month-and-a-half. The US (3,247,782 cases), Brazil (1,839,850), India (849,553), Russia (727,162) and Peru (322,710) account for more than half of the global total.
Worldwide, a total of at least 12,736,737 infections, including 565,151 deaths, have been recorded.
Europe is the most-affected continent in terms of fatalities, with 202,396 out of 3,355,128 cases, while the hardest-hit country — the US — has registered 134,815 deaths.
Latin America and the Caribbean is the region where the disease is surging the most, with more than 76,000 new cases registered on Saturday, compared with just over 70,000 in the US and Canada, nearly 40,000 in Asia, 17,500 in Africa and 16,000 in Europe.
South Africa is now the ninth-most affected nation, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard tracker.
It has 264,184 cases, including 3,971 deaths, accounting for more than 40 percent of all the reported cases in Africa.
More than 30 percent of its cases are in Gauteng Province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.
Africa’s 54 countries have reported 577,904 cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday.
The continent’s confirmed cases are concentrated in three other countries: Egypt (81,158), Nigeria (31,987) and Algeria (18,712).
The number of actual cases in Africa is believed to be much higher, as the testing rate is very low in many countries.
The number of diagnosed cases worldwide still reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some nations test only severe cases, others use them primarily for tracing and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared for the first time in public wearing a mask, as more than 66,000 new cases were recorded in the US, a new daily record, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.
Trump wore a dark mask with the presidential seal as he walked through the corridors of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to meet wounded veterans.
Trump strode past reporters and did not stop to speak to them about what had become a hotly anticipated moment — would he have a change of heart on a practice recommended by the US government’s own medical experts?
“I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place,” Trump said as he left the White House.
News reports last week said aides practically begged the president to relent and wear a mask in public — and let himself be photographed — as COVID-19 cases soared in some states and as Trump trailed former US vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, badly in polls ahead of the November election.
Trump has reportedly told aides that wearing a mask would make him look weak and he could not stomach the idea of letting the media photograph him in one.
Even on Saturday as he left the White House to head to Walter Reed, Trump made it sound like he would wear a mask only because he would be in a hospital.
“I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that, in some cases, just got off the operating tables, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told reporters.
Additional reporting by AP
CAUTION: Taiwanese should be alert, even if they have just liked or shared posts that would breach Beijing’s national security legislation for Hong Kong, the council said Due to the newly implemented Hong Kong national security legislation, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has drawn up a list of what it described as “high-risk groups,” cautioning them not to travel to Hong Kong. People who support independence for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang; those who are critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Hong Kong government and the “one country, two systems” concept; and those who donated to or voiced support for the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill movement are urged to refrain from visiting Hong Kong, the council said on its Web site. It released two posts on
HONG KONG SECURITY: The president blasted regulations requiring Taiwanese agents or political organizations to provide information on their Hong Kong-related activities President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday warned of countermeasures should controversial Chinese national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong undermine or harm Taiwanese interests. Article 43 of the legislation empowers the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to serve written notices to Taiwanese political organizations or individual agents to furnish information on their Hong Kong-related activities, including their personal particulars, finances, assets, expenditure and capital in the territory. Failure to comply or providing false or incomplete information can result in a fine of HK$100,000 (US$12,903) or imprisonment of six months or two years respectively. Tsai said that Taiwan would keep a close watch on how
MORAL COURAGE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the global community to face China’s intention to subdue Taiwan and reject such irrational requests The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday strongly condemned the Chinese government for meddling with US officials’ interactions with Taiwan after FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed China’s efforts to discourage US officials from visiting Taiwan. The greatest long-term threat to the US’ information security and intellectual property, as well as its economic vitality, is China’s counterintelligence and economic espionage operations, Wray told a video event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. Beijing is engaged in a highly sophisticated and maligning foreign influence campaign, with methods that include bribery, blackmail and covert deals, he said. Giving an example, Wray said that when a US official
NEW HONG KONG LAW: A visit to Beijing-friendly nations or those with weak judicial systems could leave people at risk of deportation to China, a former MAC official said Beijing could request countries with which it has extradition agreements to deport Taiwanese to China to face criminal charges following the implementation of national security legislation for Hong Kong, a former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official warned yesterday. Some developing countries, and those close to China because of the Belt and Road Initiative, are likely to accommodate Beijing’s requests to extradite Taiwanese to China, said former deputy MAC minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), who served from July 2, 2018, until May 20, and then returned to his former post as an assistant professor of sociology at National Tsing Hua University. While Taiwanese