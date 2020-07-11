Voting in Singapore’s election was extended yesterday, after disease prevention measures led to long lines and delays at polling stations.
Voting is mandatory in the affluent city-state, but many fretted about the risks as they lined up in masks for as long as an hour to cast their ballots, with jobs at the top of their agenda as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause Singapore’s worst-ever recession.
The People’s Action Party (PAP), in power since independence in 1965, is expected by analysts to carry Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) to another comfortable, and probably final, victory.
Photo: Bloomberg
All around the city-state, election officials wearing visors enforced distancing rules and took voters’ temperatures.
The delays convinced the election authority to drop a requirement for voters to wear gloves and by evening it had extended voting by two hours to 10pm.
Since a COVID-19 lockdown eased last month after two months, the number of new daily cases has crept back into double figures, excluding the migrant workers living in dormitories where infection rates have been far higher.
“This is a very dangerous time to hold an election, even though many precautions were taken,” Mayank Goel, 21, a biomedical engineering student, said after voting.
Social distancing rules constrained campaigning and no party rallies were allowed, but opposition parties and rights groups still warned that holding the election now could distract from government efforts to tackle the virus.
The poll is widely seen as a test of views on the government’s response to the crisis and the next generation of leaders, and the results will be closely watched, as even small shifts in the PAP’s popularity can lead to major policy changes.
Organizers had hoped for fast, hygienic voting to minimize risks. Voters were given a recommended time slot and inside the polling stations, they had to self-scan identity cards and sanitize their hands before receiving a ballot paper.
Sample counts were expected soon after polling closes with final results due today.
