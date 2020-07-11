Twenty people were detained for questioning after the National Immigration Agency and law enforcement raided operations allegedly coercing foreign women into prostitution, police said yesterday.
Those questioned were suspected members of a prostitution ring led by a man surnamed Cheng (程), 42, and his brother, who allegedly controlled women from the Ukraine, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries, the police said.
After receiving tip-offs, the Taoyuan Prosecutors’ Office launched an investigation and placed the Cheng brothers under surveillance, said prosecutor Yeh Yi-fa (葉益發), who is in charge of the investigation, adding that the raids took place in Taipei and Taoyuan on Wednesday and Thursday.
Photo: CNA
“Fourteen women who the Cheng brothers and their associates forced to work as prostitutes were rescued in the operation,” Yeh said, adding that there were 10 Thai nationals, one Ukrainian and one Taiwanese among the women.
Cash and drugs were seized, including 78 small bags of “narcotic coffee” — a mix of narcotics and new synthetic stimulants — 10 bags of ketamine pills and four of cannabis, Yeh said.
The brothers allegedly worked with human smugglers, or “snakeheads,” in other countries to bring the women into Taiwan, he said.
Some entered on tourist visas or with forged documents after being promised good money, while others were forced to work as prostitutes after their documents were confiscated, Yeh said.
The investigation showed that the elder brother’s girlfriend, surnamed Lin (林), allegedly managed the money, as well as the women’s accommodations and meals, while other people helped manage the women and doubled as drivers to take them to motel rooms in Taoyuan and Taipei.
The Cheng brothers and Lin are likely to be charged with the operation of a prostitution business, possession of narcotics, as well as breaches of the Human Trafficking Prevention Act (人口販運防制法) and related charges, Yeh said.
Ring members advertised on social media and Web sites, investigators said.
The women had to split their earnings with the brothers, while the driver and promoters also got a cut, was sexual exploitation, Yeh said.
Police officials urge other women coerced by the ring to talk with police and assist with the case, Yeh said, adding that their identities would not be revealed.
HONG KONG SECURITY: The president blasted regulations requiring Taiwanese agents or political organizations to provide information on their Hong Kong-related activities President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday warned of countermeasures should controversial Chinese national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong undermine or harm Taiwanese interests. Article 43 of the legislation empowers the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to serve written notices to Taiwanese political organizations or individual agents to furnish information on their Hong Kong-related activities, including their personal particulars, finances, assets, expenditure and capital in the territory. Failure to comply or providing false or incomplete information can result in a fine of HK$100,000 (US$12,903) or imprisonment of six months or two years respectively. Tsai said that Taiwan would keep a close watch on how
PROBE LAUNCHED: An officer who served as a supervisor in the drill died in an apparent suicide after the accident, which was caused by unexpected waves Two marines who were on Friday injured in a military exercise in the waters off Kaohsiung passed away yesterday, Navy Command said. The marines — surnamed Tsai (蔡), 26, and a sergeant surnamed Chen (陳), 36 — were in a seven-member Marine Corps team that encountered rough seas during a simulated response to enemy forces landing on Taiwan. Their rubber craft overturned in waters off Taoziyuan (桃子園) beach in Zuoying District (左營), injuring four of the marines. They were rushed to hospital, where three of them — Tsai, Chen and a 34-year-old sergeant — were taken to an intensive care unit
MORAL COURAGE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the global community to face China’s intention to subdue Taiwan and reject such irrational requests The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday strongly condemned the Chinese government for meddling with US officials’ interactions with Taiwan after FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed China’s efforts to discourage US officials from visiting Taiwan. The greatest long-term threat to the US’ information security and intellectual property, as well as its economic vitality, is China’s counterintelligence and economic espionage operations, Wray told a video event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. Beijing is engaged in a highly sophisticated and maligning foreign influence campaign, with methods that include bribery, blackmail and covert deals, he said. Giving an example, Wray said that when a US official
‘SIGNAL TO ALLIES’: The US Navy’s exercises are not in response to those carried out by China, the commander of the strike group led by the USS ‘Ronald Reagan’ said Two US aircraft carriers were yesterday conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea, the US Navy said as China also carried out military drills that have been criticized by the US Department of Defense and neighboring states. China and the US have accused each other of stoking tension in the waterway at a time of strained relations over everything from COVID-19 to trade to Hong Kong. The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea “to support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the navy said in a statement. It did not say exactly