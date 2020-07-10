The Executive Yuan in two weeks is to introduce a new special budget proposal with a ceiling of NT$210 billion (US$7.10 million) under the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) to assist sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pent-up demand has boosted retail sales, but the tourism and transportation industries are still suffering, due in part to borders remaining closed, Su told a Cabinet meeting in Taipei yesterday.
The government would allocate funds to where it is most needed, while continuing to fund the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits, and subsidize people furloughed and companies’ operational costs, the premier said.
Photo: CNA
The Executive Yuan would announce a special budget request in two weeks and deliver it to the Legislative Yuan for review, he said.
Asked how the budget is progressing, Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) said that agencies have finalized proposals, and that Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) is fine-tuning them.
The request would not be reviewed in time for the ongoing extraordinary legislative session, so the Executive Yuan would contact the whips of the legislative caucuses about a review and ask them to consider a second extraordinary session, Ting said.
In related news, the number of people registered to purchase paper Triple Stimulus Vouchers has far exceeded the government’s expectations, so the Executive Yuan plans to print an additional 2 million to 3 million sets of the vouchers, Ting said.
Statistics as of Wednesday night showed that more than 10 million people had preordered paper vouchers, he said.
The vouchers can also be claimed electronically when people link them to their credit card and use electronic payment methods.
Initially planning to issue 12 million sets, the government increased the number to 14 million, but now expects to issue about 17 million, he said.
“The materials for additional coupons have been set aside, so the printing can go ahead if needed,” he said, assuring people that there would be an adequate supply of vouchers.
Anticipating crowded post offices when the vouchers go on sale, the Executive Yuan yesterday said that people who did not preorder online would be required to make purchases on different days of the week, depending on whether their national identification card number ends with an even or odd number.
Promising that the government would launch another relief package soon, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told a meeting of Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry members in Taipei yesterday that the government would steadfastly stand behind the nation’s industries and support them with action.
HONG KONG SECURITY: The president blasted regulations requiring Taiwanese agents or political organizations to provide information on their Hong Kong-related activities President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday warned of countermeasures should controversial Chinese national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong undermine or harm Taiwanese interests. Article 43 of the legislation empowers the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to serve written notices to Taiwanese political organizations or individual agents to furnish information on their Hong Kong-related activities, including their personal particulars, finances, assets, expenditure and capital in the territory. Failure to comply or providing false or incomplete information can result in a fine of HK$100,000 (US$12,903) or imprisonment of six months or two years respectively. Tsai said that Taiwan would keep a close watch on how
JUST QUESTIONS: Expelled reporter Ai Kezhu said that every member of Southeast Television had complied with the law and had not appeared on any talk shows Two Chinese reporters yesterday left Taiwan after the government revoked their accreditation and ordered them to leave amid a probe into allegations that several Chinese media outlets have set up studios and produced political talk shows in Taiwan. The two reporters — Ai Kezhu (艾珂竹) and Lu Qiang (盧薔) — worked for Fujian Province-based Southeast Television and arrived in Taiwan in December last year. The Mainland Affairs Council has launched an investigation after local media reported that Chinese broadcasters — including China Central Television, Southeast Television and FJTV — had set up studios in Taipei and produced political talk shows. Council Deputy Minister
PROBE LAUNCHED: An officer who served as a supervisor in the drill died in an apparent suicide after the accident, which was caused by unexpected waves Two marines who were on Friday injured in a military exercise in the waters off Kaohsiung passed away yesterday, Navy Command said. The marines — surnamed Tsai (蔡), 26, and a sergeant surnamed Chen (陳), 36 — were in a seven-member Marine Corps team that encountered rough seas during a simulated response to enemy forces landing on Taiwan. Their rubber craft overturned in waters off Taoziyuan (桃子園) beach in Zuoying District (左營), injuring four of the marines. They were rushed to hospital, where three of them — Tsai, Chen and a 34-year-old sergeant — were taken to an intensive care unit
‘SIGNAL TO ALLIES’: The US Navy’s exercises are not in response to those carried out by China, the commander of the strike group led by the USS ‘Ronald Reagan’ said Two US aircraft carriers were yesterday conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea, the US Navy said as China also carried out military drills that have been criticized by the US Department of Defense and neighboring states. China and the US have accused each other of stoking tension in the waterway at a time of strained relations over everything from COVID-19 to trade to Hong Kong. The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea “to support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the navy said in a statement. It did not say exactly