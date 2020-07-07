US interest in moving to New Zealand has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of people seeking information on how to emigrate surging by 65 percent in May.
New Zealand went into lockdown on March 25 and by May was beginning to ease restrictions, with the disease effectively eliminated by shutting the borders to foreigners and enforcing strict stay-at-home orders.
Fewer than 1,500 people have been infected with COVID-19 in New Zealand, and 22 have died.
According to figures released by Immigration New Zealand, visits to the New Zealand Now Web site by Americans increased 37 percent in April compared with the same period last year, and 65 percent in May, with a total of 80,000 Americans expressing an interest in shifting to the southern hemisphere in that month alone.
British citizens also showed an increased interest in relocating, up 18.5 percent, or by 31,000 people, in May. The other top nationalities visiting the site were Australians, South Africans and Indians.
Similar surges of interest were noted after the election of Donald Trump as US president and the Brexit vote in 2016.
In the 24 hours following the 2016 US election, Immigration New Zealand received 56,300 visits from the US — a huge rise on its daily average of 2,300.
Within the same period, more than 7,000 Americans registered interest in moving to New Zealand, which is more than double the monthly average.
The US leads the world in coronavirus cases — nearly 2.9 million — and deaths, which stand at almost 130,000.
Trump has said that 99 percent of cases are “harmless.”
The borders to New Zealand are closed to all foreign nationals, with only a few exceptions granted to those deemed essential workers — such as the crew of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel.
Visa applications are on hold, with more than 100,000 waiting to be processed, as foreigners continue submitting applications, despite the closures.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given no indication when she will reopen the borders, saying that her priority is keeping New Zealanders safe and to do so now would be “dangerous.”
New Zealand real-estate agents told state broadcaster TVNZ that they have also noted a spike in foreigners interested in purchasing New Zealand properties, with more than one-quarter of inquiries coming from overseas.
Despite the interest, it is harder than ever before for foreigners to build a new life in New Zealand, with the Labour-led government banning house sales to foreigners in 2017 and tightening up requirements for would-be residents.
FORCED LABOR: Customs officials have seized a 11.8 tonne shipment of products made from human hair on suspicion they were produced by people facing human rights abuses Federal authorities in New York City on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officials said that 11.8 tonnes of hair products worth an estimated US$800,000 were in the shipment. “The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in
JUST QUESTIONS: Expelled reporter Ai Kezhu said that every member of Southeast Television had complied with the law and had not appeared on any talk shows Two Chinese reporters yesterday left Taiwan after the government revoked their accreditation and ordered them to leave amid a probe into allegations that several Chinese media outlets have set up studios and produced political talk shows in Taiwan. The two reporters — Ai Kezhu (艾珂竹) and Lu Qiang (盧薔) — worked for Fujian Province-based Southeast Television and arrived in Taiwan in December last year. The Mainland Affairs Council has launched an investigation after local media reported that Chinese broadcasters — including China Central Television, Southeast Television and FJTV — had set up studios in Taipei and produced political talk shows. Council Deputy Minister
UPTICK IN NUMBERS: The Taipei deputy mayor said the city has services to assist new immigrants, but has established an office specifically to help those from Hong Kong The Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office today officially opens, where it is to provide humanitarian assistance to Hong Kongers, after Beijing yesterday passed a controversial national security law for the territory. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed dismay over China’s passage of the law, saying that Beijing has broken its pledge to allow Hong Kong to maintain a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years following its handover from the UK. “I feel extremely disappointed [about the law’s passage], which means China did not keep its promise to Hong Kong,” Tsai said in Taipei. Beijing’s “broken promise” also
‘SIGNAL TO ALLIES’: The US Navy’s exercises are not in response to those carried out by China, the commander of the strike group led by the USS ‘Ronald Reagan’ said Two US aircraft carriers were yesterday conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea, the US Navy said as China also carried out military drills that have been criticized by the US Department of Defense and neighboring states. China and the US have accused each other of stoking tension in the waterway at a time of strained relations over everything from COVID-19 to trade to Hong Kong. The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea “to support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the navy said in a statement. It did not say exactly