Fourteen people were yesterday feared dead at a nursing home in western Japan as record rainfall triggered massive floods and landslides, forcing authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 200,000 residents.
The victims were found in “cardio-respiratory arrest” at the facility for elderly people, which was flooded after a nearby river broke its banks, Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Ikuo Kabashima told reporters.
Authorities in Japan often use that term before a doctor officially certifies death.
Photo: AP
“The Self-Defense Forces have launched rescue operations,” Kabashima said, adding that three others at the home were suffering from hypothermia.
About 60 to 70 people were in the home yesterday morning as water rushed in and flooded the building up to the second floor, Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK) said.
Local officials separately said that another person was also found in cardio-respiratory arrest in landslides in Kumamoto.
They had previously said two were feared dead.
Elsewhere in Kumamoto, one person was seriously injured and nine were missing, while about 100 people were stranded as roads were cut off by floods and landslides, NHK reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded rain warnings by one notch from the highest emergency level in Kumamoto and nearby Kagoshima, but Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged local residents to be “on maximum alert.”
Abe ordered 10,000 troops on standby for immediate deployment to join rescue and recovery operations, pledging that the central Japanese government would “do its best to take emergency measures, prioritizing people’s lives.”
Television footage showed vehicles swamped at parking lots near a flooding river, while several bridges were washed away.
“I can’t evacuate, as a road turned into a river. It’s so scary,” a female resident told NHK.
Haruka Yamada, a 32-year-old local resident, told Kyodo News: “I saw large trees and parts of houses being washed away and heard them crashing into something. The air is filled with the smell of leaking gas and sewage.”
Aerial footage showed a resident being lifted with a rope from a roof to a military helicopter as an entire town was awash with muddy water.
A massive landslide destroyed several houses, with rescuers searching for missing people through half-buried windows.
“We have issued evacuation orders after record heavy rain,” Kumamoto Prefecture official Toshiaki Mizukami told reporters. “We strongly urge people to take action to protect their lives, as it’s still raining quite heavily.”
More than 203,000 residents in Kumamoto and Kagoshima were advised to evacuate their homes, Kyodo said.
Some train services have been suspended in the region, while more than 8,000 households lost power.
FORCED LABOR: Customs officials have seized a 11.8 tonne shipment of products made from human hair on suspicion they were produced by people facing human rights abuses Federal authorities in New York City on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officials said that 11.8 tonnes of hair products worth an estimated US$800,000 were in the shipment. “The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in
IRRESPONSIBLE ATTITUDES? Some experts say the NHI system does not do enough to educate the public, or pay doctors to talk to patients, about healthy lifestyles While the life expectancy of Taiwanese newborns in 2018 reached 80.69 years, the number of years people spent in poor health hit a record high at 8.41 years, Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed on Saturday. Healthy life expectancy is calculated by a person’s life expectancy minus the time they spend in ill health, such as the loss of mobility, disabilities and chronic disease, based on medical records and calculations about the years they live with disabilities. The number of years that Taiwanese spend in poor health is increasing slowly, but steadily, rising by 0.46 years, or five-and-a-half months, between 2012
UPTICK IN NUMBERS: The Taipei deputy mayor said the city has services to assist new immigrants, but has established an office specifically to help those from Hong Kong The Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office today officially opens, where it is to provide humanitarian assistance to Hong Kongers, after Beijing yesterday passed a controversial national security law for the territory. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed dismay over China’s passage of the law, saying that Beijing has broken its pledge to allow Hong Kong to maintain a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years following its handover from the UK. “I feel extremely disappointed [about the law’s passage], which means China did not keep its promise to Hong Kong,” Tsai said in Taipei. Beijing’s “broken promise” also
‘BASELESS ACCUSATIONS’: Ker Chien-ming said it was not possible to drop Chen Chu’s nomination, while KMT lawmakers accused their DPP rivals of ‘homicidal behavior’ The Legislative Yuan is to vote on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations for the Control Yuan on July 17 after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators regained access to the legislative chamber yesterday after it was occupied by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers for about 19 hours. The Legislative Yuan had been scheduled to meet yesterday morning to discuss its planned extraordinary session, but more than 20 KMT lawmakers on Sunday afternoon broke into the main chamber and occupied the legislative speaker’s podium to protest Tsai’s nomination of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) to be Control Yuan president. The KMT caucus