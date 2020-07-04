Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate Nathan Law (羅冠聰) has left the territory for an undisclosed location after testifying in a US congressional hearing about the national security legislation imposed by China.
Law, who declined to disclose his whereabouts for safety reasons, said in an interview with The Associated Press yesterday that he left because Hong Kong needs an advocate for democracy who can work internationally.
Under the national security legislation, democracy advocates and lawmakers in Hong Kong who speak to foreign media or testify in foreign hearings can be arrested for secession or colluding with foreign forces, Law said.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
“For me, leaving the place that I love, that I grew up in, that I spent most of my life in, it’s definitely a really difficult decision, but this is more than a personal choice,” Law said. “I miss everything from it.”
The legislation, which took effect on Tuesday, targets secessionist, subversive or terrorist acts, as well as collusion with foreign forces intervening in the territory’s affairs.
Law, 26, rose to prominence in Hong Kong as one of the student leaders of the 2014 “Umbrella movement.”
Photo: AFP
In 2016, he became the youngest lawmaker elected to the Hong Kong Legislative Council, but was later disqualified after he raised his tone while swearing allegiance to China during the oath, making it sound like a question.
He was a leader of Demosisto with fellow democracy advocates Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Agnes Chow (周庭).
All three resigned on Tuesday ahead of the legislation coming into effect. With the loss of its top members, Demosisto dissolved.
The Hong Kong government on Thursday announced that the popular protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Time” connotes a call for Hong Kong’s independence or its separation from China, and those using it or displaying it could be in contravention of the legislation.
Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested about 370 people, including 10 on suspicion of breaching the national security legislation, as thousands took to the streets to protest it.
In some cases, suspects were carrying items advocating Hong Kong’s independence, police said.
Critics say the legislation effectively ends the “one country, two systems” framework under which the territory was promised a high degree of autonomy when it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.
“That is blatantly eradicating ‘one country, two systems,’ it’s blatantly putting the last nail in the coffin,” Law said.
He urged the international community to prioritize human rights over trade interests, and to present a united front to “combat or contain the authoritarian expansion of China.”
Under the national security legislation, the maximum punishment for serious offenses is life imprisonment, and suspects in certain cases could be sent to the mainland for trial if Beijing deems it has jurisdiction.
A 24-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer during the protests on Wednesday has been charged with wounding with intent, police said yesterday.
Separately, police yesterday charged a 23-year-old man with incitement to secession and terrorist activities, making him the first person to be prosecuted under the new legislation.
Tong Ying-kit (唐英杰) has been accused of crashing a motorcycle into a group of police officers during Wednesday’s protests while possessing a flag with a banned slogan.
