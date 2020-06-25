North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has suspended plans for military action against South Korea, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday, in an apparent sudden dialing down of tensions after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office.
Pyongyang this month has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of Seoul over anti-North Korea leaflets, which defectors based in South Korea send across the border — usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles.
North Korea last week blew up a liaison office on its side of the border that symbolized inter-Korean rapprochement, while its military said that it would take multiple measures against Seoul.
Photo: Reuters
The moves included re-entering areas of North Korea that it had withdrawn from as part of inter-Korean projects, restoring guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone that forms the border and stepping up exercises.
However, KCNA on Tuesday said that Kim presided over a Central Military Commission preliminary meeting that “suspended the military action plans against the South.”
North Korea yesterday began removing loudspeakers from border areas, which it had started setting up just two days earlier to broadcast anti-South Korea propaganda, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.
In addition, Pyongyang’s propaganda outlets deleted online articles critical of Seoul, said the South Korean Ministry of Unification, which handles relations with North Korea.
The apparently conciliatory moves by Pyongyang are unusual and come after analysts said it was seeking to manufacture a crisis on the Korean Peninsula in an effort to extract concessions.
The unification ministry said that it was “closely” and “carefully” reviewing the KCNA report, which said the meeting took place via videoconference — something it said it believed was a first.
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view yesterday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the “ring of fire.” Unlike in a total eclipse, the moon in an annular, or ring-like, eclipse is unable to completely cover the sun, leaving a thin halo of light at its maximum phase. Such an eclipse happens when the
RAIDS AND QUESTIONING: The two former KMT lawmakers for whom the three aides worked told reporters that they had not been in contact with them for years Two former legislative assistants were detained yesterday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors about their alleged involvement collecting classified materials and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, and passing on lists of government personnel and reporters to Chinese intelligence officials. A third suspect was released on bail after questioning. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said that Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴), Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) and Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) were questioned following raids conducted by prosecutors and officers from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s National Security Operations Division. The trio allegedly passed material to Chinese
‘INCOMPREHENSIBLE’: Justin Huang is not a qualified candidate due to controversy when he served as a county commissioner, the DPP deputy secretary-general said The Presidential Office yesterday called off a news conference to announce President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations for Control Yuan members an hour before its scheduled start, after one of the nominees sparked cross-party criticism. Reports on Thursday cited sources as revealing that the nominees would include former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as president and former Taitung County commissioner Justin Huang (黃健庭) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as vice president. The Control Yuan is the government branch responsible for investigating and disciplining public servants and agencies. It consists of 29 members who are appointed
ESCORTED AWAY: The aircraft might be part of a PLA contingent conducting combat training, which would pose a greater threat to Taiwan, the DPP’s Tsai Shih-ying said A Chinese fighter jet briefly entered the nation’s airspace at about noon yesterday, the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force said in a news release. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Chengdu J-10 fighter was detected near the southwestern region of Taiwan’s airspace, and was immediately intercepted and escorted away following radio warnings, it said. It was the seventh time this month that Chinese military aircraft have been spotted flying near Taiwan, following similar incidents on June 9 and 12, as well as once every day from Tuesday to Friday last week, the Ministry of National Defense said.