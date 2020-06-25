COVID-19 infections are surging across large parts of the US, the top US infectious disease expert said, as the death toll in Latin America passed 100,000.
The developments highlighted how far away the world remains from ending the pandemic, six months into a crisis that has claimed more than 478,000 lives and devastated the global economy.
Even in Europe, which has been easing travel restrictions following a brutal few months when it was the epicenter of the pandemic, there have been major setbacks.
Photo: AFP
Germany on Tuesday reimposed lockdowns on more than 600,000 people following a cluster of infections at a slaughterhouse, while world men’s tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic tested positive after hosting an exhibition tournament in the Balkans.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said that the next two weeks would be “critical to our ability to address ... surgings” in Florida, Texas and other states.
The US has already recorded more deaths than any other nation, with nearly 800 more fatalities on Tuesday taking its toll to 121,225.
However, US President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been widely criticized as erratic, is determined to fast-track efforts to restore normality.
He continued to stoke controversy on Tuesday, doubling down on weekend comments that he wanted to slow testing because so many confirmed infections made the US look bad.
“I don’t kid,” Trump said, after a White House official described his initial comments as just a joke.
With the parts of the US unable to contain the pandemic, the EU was considering blocking US travelers as it reopens its borders to tourism, the New York Times reported.
Reflecting the sentiments of many around the world, New York food shop manager Ian Joskowitz said that he was determined not to think about the dangers of the coronavirus as he tried to continue running his business.
“If I thought about it too much, I probably may have a problem doing this. So I put it out of my mind,” Joskowitz told reporters. “With my employees, I have an agreement with them. They keep coming in. I’ll continue to do everything humanly possible to keep them safe.”
Brazil, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has flouted containment measures and described the coronavirus as a “little flu,” is officially the worst-hit country after the US.
More than 1,300 people were confirmed to have died of the virus in Brazil on Tuesday, after a federal judge ordered Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public.
“The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people,” the judge wrote.
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view yesterday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the “ring of fire.” Unlike in a total eclipse, the moon in an annular, or ring-like, eclipse is unable to completely cover the sun, leaving a thin halo of light at its maximum phase. Such an eclipse happens when the
RAIDS AND QUESTIONING: The two former KMT lawmakers for whom the three aides worked told reporters that they had not been in contact with them for years Two former legislative assistants were detained yesterday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors about their alleged involvement collecting classified materials and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, and passing on lists of government personnel and reporters to Chinese intelligence officials. A third suspect was released on bail after questioning. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said that Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴), Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) and Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) were questioned following raids conducted by prosecutors and officers from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s National Security Operations Division. The trio allegedly passed material to Chinese
‘INCOMPREHENSIBLE’: Justin Huang is not a qualified candidate due to controversy when he served as a county commissioner, the DPP deputy secretary-general said The Presidential Office yesterday called off a news conference to announce President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations for Control Yuan members an hour before its scheduled start, after one of the nominees sparked cross-party criticism. Reports on Thursday cited sources as revealing that the nominees would include former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as president and former Taitung County commissioner Justin Huang (黃健庭) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as vice president. The Control Yuan is the government branch responsible for investigating and disciplining public servants and agencies. It consists of 29 members who are appointed
ESCORTED AWAY: The aircraft might be part of a PLA contingent conducting combat training, which would pose a greater threat to Taiwan, the DPP’s Tsai Shih-ying said A Chinese fighter jet briefly entered the nation’s airspace at about noon yesterday, the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force said in a news release. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Chengdu J-10 fighter was detected near the southwestern region of Taiwan’s airspace, and was immediately intercepted and escorted away following radio warnings, it said. It was the seventh time this month that Chinese military aircraft have been spotted flying near Taiwan, following similar incidents on June 9 and 12, as well as once every day from Tuesday to Friday last week, the Ministry of National Defense said.