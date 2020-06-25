US facing ‘critical’ COVID-19 surge

AFP, WASHINGTON





COVID-19 infections are surging across large parts of the US, the top US infectious disease expert said, as the death toll in Latin America passed 100,000.

The developments highlighted how far away the world remains from ending the pandemic, six months into a crisis that has claimed more than 478,000 lives and devastated the global economy.

Even in Europe, which has been easing travel restrictions following a brutal few months when it was the epicenter of the pandemic, there have been major setbacks.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci testifies at a US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Germany on Tuesday reimposed lockdowns on more than 600,000 people following a cluster of infections at a slaughterhouse, while world men’s tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic tested positive after hosting an exhibition tournament in the Balkans.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said that the next two weeks would be “critical to our ability to address ... surgings” in Florida, Texas and other states.

The US has already recorded more deaths than any other nation, with nearly 800 more fatalities on Tuesday taking its toll to 121,225.

However, US President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been widely criticized as erratic, is determined to fast-track efforts to restore normality.

He continued to stoke controversy on Tuesday, doubling down on weekend comments that he wanted to slow testing because so many confirmed infections made the US look bad.

“I don’t kid,” Trump said, after a White House official described his initial comments as just a joke.

With the parts of the US unable to contain the pandemic, the EU was considering blocking US travelers as it reopens its borders to tourism, the New York Times reported.

Reflecting the sentiments of many around the world, New York food shop manager Ian Joskowitz said that he was determined not to think about the dangers of the coronavirus as he tried to continue running his business.

“If I thought about it too much, I probably may have a problem doing this. So I put it out of my mind,” Joskowitz told reporters. “With my employees, I have an agreement with them. They keep coming in. I’ll continue to do everything humanly possible to keep them safe.”

Brazil, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has flouted containment measures and described the coronavirus as a “little flu,” is officially the worst-hit country after the US.

More than 1,300 people were confirmed to have died of the virus in Brazil on Tuesday, after a federal judge ordered Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public.

“The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people,” the judge wrote.