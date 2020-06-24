US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday extended a ban on green cards issued outside the US until the end of the year and added many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.
The administration cast the effort as a way to free up jobs in an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. A senior official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity predicted it would open up to 525,000 jobs for Americans, a claim that was immediately challenged by critics.
The ban, while temporary, represents a cut to legal immigration on a scale that had eluded the administration before the pandemic. Long-term changes that would prevent many asylum seekers from getting work permits and would allocate high-tech worker visas differently are also being sought.
Photo: Reuters
Business groups pressed hard to limit the changes, but got little of what they wanted, marking a victory for immigration hardliners as Trump seeks to further solidify their support ahead of the November election.
The ban on new visas, which takes effect today, applies to H-1B visas, which are widely used by major US and Indian technology companies, H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, J-1 visas for cultural exchanges, and L-1 visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations.
There will be exemptions for food processing workers, which make up about 15 percent of H-2B visas, the official said.
Healthcare workers assisting with the coronavirus fight would continue to be spared from the green-card freeze, though their exemption would be narrower.
“In the administration of our Nation’s immigration system, we must remain mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in the current extraordinary environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labor,” Trump wrote in his presidential proclamation.
Trump imposed a 60-day ban on green cards issued abroad in April, which was set to expire on Monday. That announcement, which largely targeted family members, drew a surprisingly chilly reception from immigration hardliners, who said the president did not go far enough.
The new steps to include non-immigrant visas went a long way toward appeasing hardliners.
“This is a bold move by the Trump administration to protect American jobs,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for restrictions. “Not all the items on our checklist of needed actions are included in today’s announcement, but the corporate lobbyists who were desperately fighting for exceptions to protect their clients’ access to cheap foreign labor have largely been rebuffed.”
US Chamber of Commercer CEO Thomas Donohue said the measures would harm, not help, the US economy.
“Putting up a ‘not welcome’ sign for engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers won’t help our country, it will hold us back,” he said. “Restrictive changes to our nation’s immigration system will push investment and economic activity abroad, slow growth and reduce job creation.”
