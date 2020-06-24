Virus Outbreak: Virus cases surge as nations ease lockdowns

AP, WELLINGTON





The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide continued to surge yesterday in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilized or dropped in parts of Western Europe.

The coronavirus has killed at least 472,173 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December last year and at least 9,116,250 confirmed cases have been reported, according to a tally from official sources compiled by Agence France-Presse at 11am GMT yesterday.

India has been recording about 15,000 new infections each day, and some states were considering fresh lockdown measures to try to halt the spread of the virus in the nation of more than 1.3 billion.

Members of a mobile testing unit of the German Red Cross and the German army prepare to test employees of the slaughterhouse Toennies at their homes in Verl, Germany, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The government earlier lifted a nationwide lockdown in a bid to restart the ailing economy, which has shed millions of jobs.

Hospitals in Pakistan are turning away patients, but with the economy there teetering, the government remains determined to reopen the country.

New cases have also been rising steeply in Mexico, Colombia and Indonesia.

Brazil, with more than 1.1 million cases and 51,000 deaths, has been affected more than anywhere, but the US, which has reported more than 2.31 million cases and at least 120,402 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In the US, surges in cases across the south and west are raising fears that progress against the virus is slipping away, as states reopen and many Americans resist wearing masks and keeping their distance from others.

WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Michael Ryan said the record number of new cases could not be explained by increased testing alone, adding that many countries have seen large increases in hospital admissions and deaths.

“The epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries,” he said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it took more than three months for the world to see 1 million confirmed infections, but just eight days to see the most recent 1 million cases.

“The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself; it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership,” Tedros said during a video conference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

Even some countries that have had initial success in stamping out the virus are finding pockets of resurgence.

In Australia, Victoria state yesterday reported 17 new cases, resulting in the closing of two primary schools in Melbourne.

China reported 22 new cases, including 13 in Beijing, a day after a city government spokesperson said containment measures had slowed the momentum of a new outbreak in the capital that has infected more than 200 people.

South Korea reported 46 new cases, including 30 linked to international arrivals.

The nation has been struggling to stem a resurgence of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings and low-income workers such as door-to-door salespeople and warehouse workers who could not afford to stay home.

In Germany, the authorities ordered a new lockdown for an entire district — the first since easing COVID-19 restrictions and a major setback to hopes of a swift return to normality.

The new restrictions cover 360,000 people in the district of Guetersloh in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia and follow a coronavirus outbreak in a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers.