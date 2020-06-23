Australian officials yesterday told the public to avoid traveling to Melbourne, as the nation’s second-biggest city tightened COVID-19 restrictions amid fears of a second wave of the epidemic.
Victoria State has recorded more than 110 cases in the past week — many of them in Melbourne — prompting leaders of other regions to warn against visiting the city’s six designated virus “hot spots.”
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that anyone intending to visit Melbourne should “reconsider your plans.”
Photo: Bloomberg
“At this stage, the advice is do not travel to those hot spots,” she told reporters in Sydney, which had been the epicenter of Australia’s COVID-19 pandemic, but has seen few new cases in recent weeks.
“We would recommend people not at this stage travel to Melbourne unless they have to,” she said.
Officials in Victoria have stalled plans to allow increased numbers of diners in restaurants and cafes, and also reimposed tighter rules on gatherings in homes in response to the outbreak.
It was the first major backpedal on easing restrictions, as the rest of the country continues to record low numbers of new cases and work to restart the economy.
Although numbers remain relatively low in Melbourne, a spike in the rate of community transmission — those cases that authorities are unable to trace to the source — has fueled concerns it could get out of hand quickly.
Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has blamed the rise on lockdown fatigue and complacency, saying the situation had now reached a “dangerous point” as there was “no Plan B.”
“We are absolutely at risk of a second peak, but we can get on top of it, and we must get on top of it,” he told reporters on Saturday.
Like the rest of the country, early restrictions on travel and gatherings successfully curbed the virus in Melbourne before last week.
The new clusters have emerged at Melbourne’s Stamford Plaza Hotel, which is being used to quarantine citizens returning from overseas, an H&M clothing store in the city’s north and within extended families in a couple of suburbs.
An Australian Rules soccer game in the city also had to be postponed after a player tested positive on the weekend.
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view yesterday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the “ring of fire.” Unlike in a total eclipse, the moon in an annular, or ring-like, eclipse is unable to completely cover the sun, leaving a thin halo of light at its maximum phase. Such an eclipse happens when the
TRAVEL: Students and business travelers from 11 nations and areas would be allowed entry, but the KMT said those from some parts of China should also have been included The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced four criteria for foreign students and short-term business travelers from 11 countries and areas with a lower COVID-19 risk who want to apply for a shortened quarantine period upon arrival in Taiwan. The list does not include China. About 1,100 Chinese students enrolled at National Tsing Hua University and Shih Hsin University earlier this month launched an online petition to the Minsitry of Education to allow them to resume their studies in the nation. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the relaxing of border controls would
TIPPED OFF: The CECC was following up after being told that the couple who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday did not wear protective clothing on their flight The government is to adopt different disease prevention measures to regulate the entry of business travelers and international tourists once the borders are reopened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), was speaking at a seminar hosted by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉). The center is considering shortening the quarantine time for business travelers — including trade, technology and healthcare professionals — from 14 days to between five and 10 days, Chen said. Before business travelers are allowed to enter the nation, they must present immigration
RAIDS AND QUESTIONING: The two former KMT lawmakers for whom the three aides worked told reporters that they had not been in contact with them for years Two former legislative assistants were detained yesterday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors about their alleged involvement collecting classified materials and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, and passing on lists of government personnel and reporters to Chinese intelligence officials. A third suspect was released on bail after questioning. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said that Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴), Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) and Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) were questioned following raids conducted by prosecutors and officers from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s National Security Operations Division. The trio allegedly passed material to Chinese