President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that the launch of the nation’s first indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT), named Yung Ying (勇鷹), or “Brave Eagle,” signified a key step in the development of the domestic aerospace industry.
The inaugural flight of the Brave Eagle was also a validation of the government’s policy of strengthening indigenous defense, Tsai said at the launch ceremony at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung.
Despite doubts in its conception stage, the indigenous military hardware program has created more than 2,000 jobs and cultivated talent for Taiwan’s aerospace industry, said Tsai, who introduced the policy in 2016.
Photo: CNA
The Brave Eagle took off from the air base at 9:20am and its ground run, high-speed rolling takeoff, airborne performance, final approach and landing were tested.
“The inaugural flight has again made history, 31 years after the maiden flight of the Ching-kuo Indigenous Defense Fighter,” Tsai said, after the Brave Eagle completed its 12-minute inaugural test, accompanied by a Ching-kuo Indigenous Defense Fighter, the first fighter jet built by Taiwan.
The launch of the Brave Eagle also signified the growth of Taiwan’s aerospace industry and the government’s commitment to safer training for the nation’s air force, Tsai said.
The Brave Eagle is capable of providing air support, as it can carry missiles and bombs, retired air force deputy commander Lieutenant General Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said.
Pilots who train using the Brave Eagle, which has a fully digitized cockpit, would be able to switch seamlessly to training on the F-16V, Chang said on Sunday, adding that Taiwan would be taking delivery of 66 F-16Vs from the US in batches from 2023.
The Brave Eagle was built by government-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) over three years at a cost of NT$66.8 billion (US$2.25 billion), and is expected to go into mass production by March 2022.
At the unveiling of the prototype in September last year, AIDC said that it aimed to deliver 66 units by 2026, as the government plans to replace Taiwan’s aging AT-3 and F-5 trainer aircraft, which have been in service for more than three decades.
In other news, Chinese air force jets, including at least one bomber, briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone yesterday, before being warned off by the air force, the military said, the eighth such encounter in two weeks.
The air force named the Chinese aircraft involved as an H-6 bomber and J-10 fighter jet, but did not say how many planes in total flew into the zone to the southwest of the nation.
The Chinese air force received verbal warnings to leave via radio, and patrolling Taiwanese fighters also “proactively drove off” the aircraft, the air force said in a short statement, without giving details.
Additional reporting by Reuters
