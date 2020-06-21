Canadian PM says ‘disappointed’ over China spy charges

AFP, BEIJING and OTTAWA





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that he is “disappointed” that China has formally charged two Canadians with spying, more than 18 months after their arrest amid a row between Beijing and Ottawa.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were detained in December 2018, nine days after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) was arrested in Canada on a US warrant, in what was seen as tit-for-tat retaliation.

“We’re of course disappointed with the decision taken by the Chinese in the case of the two Michaels,” Trudeau said, renewing calls for their release.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was “heartbroken and really angry” over the charges, adding that it was “essential” for China to restore consular access for the pair.

Meanwhile, former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques urged Ottawa to take a more aggressive stance with Beijing.

“We need a strong reaction from the federal government, not just soft diplomatic talk anymore,” he told Canadian Broadcast Corp.

The Chinese Supreme People’s Procuratorate earlier said it has begun the prosecution of Kovrig and Spavor, who are suspected of “foreign espionage” and “providing state secrets.”

The move follows a key ruling allowing Meng to be extradited to the US, which wants to try her on fraud charges related to the Chinese telecom equipment maker’s alleged violations of US sanctions against Iran.

Relations between Canada and China have hit rock bottom over the arrests. Beijing has blocked billions of dollars’ of Canadian agricultural exports.

China’s embassy in Ottawa has accused Washington of trying “to bring down Huawei.”

Trudeau said Chinese authorities have “directly linked” the case “to the judicial proceedings against Miss Meng.”

He called this “extremely disappointing because, for us, there obviously are no links, except in politics.”

He vowed with allies to pressure Beijing to “cease the arbitrary detention of these two Canadian citizens who are being held for no other reason than [that] the Chinese government is disappointed with the independent proceedings of the Canadian judiciary.”

While Meng, the eldest daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非), has been out on bail and living in a mansion in Vancouver, the two Canadians remain in China’s opaque penal system.

Monthly consular visits for Kovrig and Spavor were suspended in the middle of January, when the COVID-19 outbreak started in China, amid concerns over their well-being.

Beijing on Friday confirmed that they would not resume until the virus situation had improved.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously said the pair are in good health and that their detention facility is “in a region that is not particularly affected by COVID-19.”

However, people familiar with the matter have told reporters that the two have endured hours of interrogation and during the first six months of detention were forced to sleep with the lights on.