Trump pleaded with Xi for help with re-election bid: Bolton

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for help to win re-election in November, former White House national security adviser John Bolton writes in an explosive new behind-the-scenes book, according to excerpts published on Wednesday.

Bolton alleges in a critique that Trump’s focus on winning a second term was the driving principle of his foreign policy and that top aides routinely disparaged the president for his ignorance of geopolitical facts.

In excerpts published by the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, Bolton said that Trump repeatedly showed a readiness to overlook Chinese human rights abuses — most strikingly telling Xi that the mass internment of Uighurs was “exactly the right thing to do.”

US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28 last year. Photo: AFP

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations,” Bolton said of Trump, who was impeached in December last year for seeking dirt from Ukraine on his presumptive Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden.

In a key meeting with Xi in June last year, Trump “stunningly turned the conversation to the US presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton said.

Bolton said that Trump stressed the importance of US farmers, and how “increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat” could impact the election.

Asked yesterday about the claims in the book, China said that it has “always pursued the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.”

“We have no intention to and will not interfere in US internal politics and elections,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said.

In a sign of Trump’s anger over the memoir, the US Department of Justice filed an emergency order late on Wednesday seeking to halt publication, the second time in as many days it tried to block the book.

“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry criticized a US law that would sanction Chinese officials over the mass incarceration of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, saying that it “maliciously attacks” China’s policy in the Xinjiang region.

China will “resolutely hit back and the US will bear the burden of all subsequent consequences,” it said in a statement after Trump signed the Uighur Human Rights Act into law.

The statement came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) in Hawaii, during which Yang expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the new law.

The legislation, which passed the US Congress almost unanimously, requires the US administration to determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the “arbitrary detention, torture and harassment” of Uighurs and other minorities.

The US would then freeze any assets the officials hold in the US and ban their entry.

The ministry said that the act “rudely interferes in China’s internal affairs,” and urged the US to “immediately correct its mistakes.”

Additional reporting by the Guardian