North Korea yesterday said it had rejected a South Korean offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tension over defiance by North Korean defectors and stalled reconciliation efforts, and vowed to redeploy troops to border areas.
The North Korean announcements came a day after it blew up a joint liaison office set up on its side of the border as part of a 2018 peace agreement between the two countries’ leaders.
Any moves to invalidate cross-border peace deals pose a major setback to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s efforts to foster more lasting reconciliation with the North.
Photo: Bloomberg
They could also complicate efforts by US President Donald Trump, already grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-racism protests, to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.
“The solution to the present crisis between the North and the South caused by the incompetence and irresponsibility of the South Korean authorities is impossible and it can be terminated only when proper price is paid,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) agency said.
The North’s Rodong Sinmun published photographs showing the liaison office before and after its demolition, alongside a series of KCNA articles and commentaries criticizing South Korea.
“Ominous prelude to total catastrophe of North-South relations,” one of the articles was headlined, referring to the destruction of the office.
Tension had been rising this month with the North threatening to cut ties with the South and retaliate over North Korean defectors in the South sending propaganda leaflets — by balloon or by sea — over the border.
South Korea, which had been keen to improve ties with the North, called on the defectors to stop, but they said they intended to push ahead with their campaign.
The worsening situation led South Korean Minister of Unification Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees relations with the North, to offer his resignation, apologizing in remarks to reporters for failing to deliver on expectations for peace and prosperity on the peninsula.
On Monday, Moon offered to send South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon as special envoys, the KCNA said.
However, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a senior ruling party official, “flatly rejected the tactless and sinister proposal.”
Kim Yo-jong, harshly criticized Moon in another KCNA statement, saying that he had failed to implement any of the 2018 pacts and “put his neck into the noose of pro-US flunkeyism.”
In a separate KCNA dispatch, a spokesman for the North’s General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said that it would dispatch troops to Mount Kumgang and Kaesong near the border, where the two Koreas had carried out joint economic projects in the past.
The spokesman also said that police posts that had been withdrawn from the heavily fortified demilitarized zone would be reinstalled, while artillery units near the western sea border, where defectors frequently send propaganda leaflets drifting in balloons over North Korea, would be reinforced.
The North would also resume sending anti-Seoul leaflets across the border, he added.
