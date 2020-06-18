China yesterday closed schools in Beijing and restricted air travel from the capital to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as India’s death toll spiked.
However, hopes were boosted by a “breakthrough” treatment that could reduce deaths among COVID-19 patients, as the lack of a vaccine means nations have to rely on some form of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After 31 more cases were reported in Beijing, Chinese authorities canceled more than 1,200 flights from the capital’s main airports, state media reported, adding to restrictions placed earlier on close to 30 residential compounds.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The situation is serious and people don’t want to come out,” said Bai Xue, a staff member at a Beijing restaurant which posted a notice online, saying it has not sourced food from Xinfadi — the sprawling wholesale market linked to the new outbreak.
With nearly 140 cases now reported from Beijing, authorities in the city shut schools once again and urged residents not to leave as thousands were tested for the virus.
While the fears in China are about a full-blown second wave of infections after largely bringing its outbreak under control, India reported a sharp spike in deaths to nearly 12,000, and now has the fourth-highest COVID-19 caseload in the world.
Yet a study in Britain found that a treatment using a widely available steroid drug called dexamethasone could reduce deaths among COVID-19 patients.
“This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford administered the drug to more than 2,000 severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator, it reduced deaths by 35 percent.
“Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide,” said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at Oxford.
