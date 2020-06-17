The US Supreme Court on Monday delivered a landmark victory for the LGBT community when it ruled that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation.
In a blow to the administration of US President Donald Trump, the court ruled by six votes to three that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlaws discrimination against employees because of a person’s sex, also covers sexual orientation and transgender status.
“Today we must decide whether someone can be fired simply for being homosexual or transgender,” the court said. “The answer is clear.”
Gerald Bostock, one of the plaintiffs, said that he was in “shock.”
“But trust me when I say my heart is just full, I am so excited and happy,” he said.
“No one has to be fearful going to work, fearful that they could lose their job because of who they are, who they love or how they identify,” Bostock said, athough he added that there was still “a lot of work to be done.”
Trump’s administration had effectively thrown in its lot with employers, but the president later on Monday called the ruling “very powerful.”
LGBT rights activists, as well as Democratic politicians and several major businesses, had been demanding that the court spell out that the community was protected by the law.
“This is a huge victory for LGBTQ equality,” said James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and HIV Project.
“The court has caught up to the majority of our country, which already knows that discriminating against LGBTQ people is both unfair and against the law,” he said in a statement.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hailed the decision as “a momentous step forward for our country.”
Biden was vice president when the court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015.
Rights activists had feared that Trump’s appointment of two new conservative judges to the top court could hinder further wins for their cause.
Yet it was one of them, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority decision, joining with the court’s four progressive-leaning judges and Chief Justice John Roberts.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Gorsuch wrote.
“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result, but the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands,” Gorsuch said.
Along with Bostock’s case the court considered two others, including that of transgender plaintiff Aimee Stephens.
Donna Stephens, the wife of Aimee who died last month, hailed her late partner’s struggle for justice after being sacked by a Detroit funeral parlor when she came out.
“I am grateful for this victory to honor the legacy of Aimee, and to ensure people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Donna Stephens said in a statement.
