Marchers in Japan, New Zealand call for changes

AP, TOKYO





Holding handmade signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” hundreds of people marched peacefully in Tokyo yesterday, highlighting the global outrage over the death of George Floyd even in a country often perceived as homogeneous and untouched by racial issues.

Mitsuaki Shidara, standing in the crowd at Yoyogi Park, where the march began, said Japan has plenty of discrimination problems, but they are overlooked.

“We are all human first, but we are divided by nationality, gender, religion, skin color,” he said, wearing a pendant with the Japanese character for “love,” which he said was his favorite word.

People march during a Black Lives Matter rally in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“What’s happening in the US shows racism is going on, even after 400 years,” said Shidara, who works for a food maker.

Mio Kosaka, another participant, said she had been a victim of discrimination at times while growing up in Beijing and Tokyo, because her parents were Japanese and Chinese.

“I think it is so wrong to discriminate based on appearance, and I wanted to relay the message that the American people have allies in Japan,” said Kosaka, who is studying design at a US college.

“Some people don’t even know there is discrimination. Awareness needs to be raised,” she added.

Kyodo news agency reported that more than 1,000 people took part in Sunday’s march, which went from the park through the streets of Tokyo’s Shibuya area.

The event’s organizers put the turnout at 3,500, while police did not give a crowd estimate.

Protests have continued across the US, but also in Europe, including Belgium, Germany and Britain, as well as Australia, where people have been confronting racism and demanding change.

The demonstrators were pushed into action by the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man who said he could not breathe as a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, pushed his knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In New Zealand, thousands protested yesterday in Auckland and Wellington. The Auckland protest began at Aotea Square and ended at the US consulate, where people took a knee and observed a minute of silence for Floyd.

“When George Floyd took his last breath, it allowed the rest of us to breathe,” activist Julia Whaipooti told the crowd, according to news organization Stuff.

Whaipooti said that while New Zealanders were showing solidarity with people in the US, highlighting discrimination at home was critical.

Meanwhile, French police officers held a small overnight protest at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris amid police anger over what they call unfair accusations of racism and brutality.

A few dozen officers lay their handcuffs on the ground and surrounded the landmark with patrol cars, blue lights flashing, just hours after at least 15,000 people demonstrated across town against racial injustice and police violence targeting minorities.