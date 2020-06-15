Holding handmade signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” hundreds of people marched peacefully in Tokyo yesterday, highlighting the global outrage over the death of George Floyd even in a country often perceived as homogeneous and untouched by racial issues.
Mitsuaki Shidara, standing in the crowd at Yoyogi Park, where the march began, said Japan has plenty of discrimination problems, but they are overlooked.
“We are all human first, but we are divided by nationality, gender, religion, skin color,” he said, wearing a pendant with the Japanese character for “love,” which he said was his favorite word.
Photo: Reuters
“What’s happening in the US shows racism is going on, even after 400 years,” said Shidara, who works for a food maker.
Mio Kosaka, another participant, said she had been a victim of discrimination at times while growing up in Beijing and Tokyo, because her parents were Japanese and Chinese.
“I think it is so wrong to discriminate based on appearance, and I wanted to relay the message that the American people have allies in Japan,” said Kosaka, who is studying design at a US college.
“Some people don’t even know there is discrimination. Awareness needs to be raised,” she added.
Kyodo news agency reported that more than 1,000 people took part in Sunday’s march, which went from the park through the streets of Tokyo’s Shibuya area.
The event’s organizers put the turnout at 3,500, while police did not give a crowd estimate.
Protests have continued across the US, but also in Europe, including Belgium, Germany and Britain, as well as Australia, where people have been confronting racism and demanding change.
The demonstrators were pushed into action by the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man who said he could not breathe as a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, pushed his knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes.
In New Zealand, thousands protested yesterday in Auckland and Wellington. The Auckland protest began at Aotea Square and ended at the US consulate, where people took a knee and observed a minute of silence for Floyd.
“When George Floyd took his last breath, it allowed the rest of us to breathe,” activist Julia Whaipooti told the crowd, according to news organization Stuff.
Whaipooti said that while New Zealanders were showing solidarity with people in the US, highlighting discrimination at home was critical.
Meanwhile, French police officers held a small overnight protest at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris amid police anger over what they call unfair accusations of racism and brutality.
A few dozen officers lay their handcuffs on the ground and surrounded the landmark with patrol cars, blue lights flashing, just hours after at least 15,000 people demonstrated across town against racial injustice and police violence targeting minorities.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that after border controls are eased, it would screen all foreign visitors to Taiwan for COVID-19 upon arrival and permit them entry only if they test negative in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Visitors would also be required to receive follow-up testing and perform self-health management, based on their activities in the nation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. A mass screening of all foreign visitors at the airport would not be sufficient, as some confirmed cases did not test positive until they were already under
TAKING PRECAUTIONS: ‘If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to seize control of Taiwan, it will stand ready to dominate the region,’ US Senator Josh Hawley said US Senator Josh Hawley on Thursday introduced a draft Taiwan Defense Act, which would require the Pentagon to maintain the capability to defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, while continuing to fulfill its obligations under the US’ Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). “Yesterday, I introduced new legislation to stop #China imperialism and to defend our vital interests, and our partner #Taiwan,” the Republican senator wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The proposed act would ensure that the US is capable of continuing to fulfill its obligations under the TRA in the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive military buildup, he said in a
Taiwan and Canada have signed letters for an organic equivalence arrangement that took effect on May 30, the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei said on Facebook yesterday. The letters were signed and exchanged between Lyzette Lamondin, executive director of food safety and consumer protection for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and Agriculture and Food Agency Director-General Hu Jong-i (胡忠一) on May 27, it said. According to an overview posted on the official Web site of the Government of Canada, “the recognitions apply to agricultural products of plant origin, and processed foods of plant origin, livestock and livestock products, as well as aquaculture
The air force yesterday warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to its southwest, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Su-30 fighters, some of China’s most advanced jets, were given verbal warnings to leave and Taiwanese air force jets “drove away” the intruders, the ministry said in a short statement issued at 12:30pm. “The defense ministry is fully aware of the situation in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan and is taking measures to protect our territory,” it said. It did not provide other details regarding the intrusion, such as how many Chinese fighter jets