‘GRAVE SITUATION’: The South Korean unification and defense ministries yesterday said they were concerned by the latest threats from Pyongyang to take military action

South Korea yesterday convened an emergency security meeting and urged North Korea to uphold reconciliation agreements, hours after the North threatened to demolish a liaison office and take military action against its rival.

There is concern that the North could turn to provocation to bolster its internal unity and wrest outside concessions as nuclear talks with the US remain deadlocked.

Observers say that North Korea desperately needs sanctions relief in the face of harsh US-led sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong held an emergency video conference with ministers in charge of security and top generals yesterday morning to discuss the latest situation on the Korean Peninsula and the government’s possible steps, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification later said that the two Koreas must strive to abide by all agreements they have reached.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense said separately it closely monitors the North’s military and maintains a firm military readiness.

Both ministries said the government “views the current situation as grave.”

On Saturday night, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that Seoul would soon witness “a tragic scene of the useless North-South liaison office [in North Korea] being completely collapsed.”

She also said she would leave to North Korea’s military the right to take the next step of retaliation against the South.

The North has linked its recent series of threats to Seoul’s failure to prevent activists from launching propaganda leaflets across their border, but some experts say North Korea is deeply frustrated that the South has not done enough to revive lucrative joint economic projects, as well as over a lack of progress in its nuclear talks with Washington.

Kim Jong-un’s struggle to address economic woes has likely faced setbacks as the pandemic forced Pyongyang to close its border with China, its biggest trading partner.

It is still unclear if the North would go ahead with its threat to destroy the liaison office, which was built at a North Korean border town following a 2018 summit between Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.