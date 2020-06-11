Australian officials and leading universities yesterday rejected China’s claims that students should be “cautious” in choosing to study in Australia because of concerns over racist incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chinese Ministry of Education on Tuesday told students that there had been “multiple discriminatory incidents against Asians in Australia” during the pandemic, ramping up diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The advisory was the latest in an escalating dispute between Beijing and Canberra that was deepened by Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origin and handling of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, last year.
Photo: AFP
Beijing reacted furiously to the demand, targeting Canberra on several fronts, including tourism, trade and now Chinese students, the largest overseas group in Australian universities.
Australian Minister of Education Dan Tehan yesterday hit back, saying that the country is a multicultural society that welcomes international visitors.
“Our success at flattening the curve means we are one of the safest countries in the world for international students to be based in right now,” he said in a statement. “We reject China’s assertion that Australia is an unsafe destination for international students.”
Racism toward Asians has reportedly increased during the pandemic, with the New South Wales Anti-discrimination Board saying that incidents included people being bullied for wearing a mask, spat at and harassed in public, as well as racist language written across vehicles and private property.
Vicki Thomson, chief executive of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight universities, said that the schools would “be very concerned” if Beijing’s warning deterred students from coming to Australia.
“We’ve had no evidence provided to us that there are issues of racial discrimination occurring on our campuses and I think it’s worth noting that we don’t have a lot of students on our campuses at the moment,” she said.
Thomson said that the sector had been “caught in the middle” of geopolitical tensions.
Australian universities are already facing massive losses as an indefinite coronavirus border closure locks out the foreign students who pump billions of dollars a year into the sector.
Education is Australia’s fourth-largest export, with more than 500,000 international students enrolled last year, bringing about A$37 billion (US$26 billion) into the economy.
