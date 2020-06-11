Taiwan population set for negative growth this year

By Huang Hsin-po and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan’s population is on track to experience negative growth for the first time this year, as the government recorded a decline of 16,559 people in the first five months, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed.

From January to last month, the number of births was 9,149 less than the number of deaths, and 7,410 more people emigrated than immigrated, to reach a total of 16,559, the statistics showed.

Last year showed the second-lowest number of births — 175,074 — since the nation began keeping records. In 2010, there were 166,886 births.

From January to last month, there were 65,513 births, which is 7,562 less than the same period last year. If the trend continues, the birthrate for the year would be less than in 2010, making it the first year of negative population growth, a ministry official said.

Negative growth was nearly reported last year, but the situation reversed in the second half of the year, the official said.

The possibility of negative growth is even greater this year than last, but as couples are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation might still change, the official added.

Separately, an Executive Yuan official said that if there is negative population growth, the government would need to address the issue of a shrinking labor force, which could ultimately affect Taiwan’s economic competitiveness.

A population decline would also negatively affect the National Health Insurance system, post-secondary educational institutions and the housing market, the official said.

The National Development Council said it expects that one in every two people would be older than 50 by 2033, 30 percent of the population would be older than 65 by 2039 and the nation’s population would decline to 20 million by 2050.