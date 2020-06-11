Taiwan’s population is on track to experience negative growth for the first time this year, as the government recorded a decline of 16,559 people in the first five months, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed.
From January to last month, the number of births was 9,149 less than the number of deaths, and 7,410 more people emigrated than immigrated, to reach a total of 16,559, the statistics showed.
Last year showed the second-lowest number of births — 175,074 — since the nation began keeping records. In 2010, there were 166,886 births.
From January to last month, there were 65,513 births, which is 7,562 less than the same period last year. If the trend continues, the birthrate for the year would be less than in 2010, making it the first year of negative population growth, a ministry official said.
Negative growth was nearly reported last year, but the situation reversed in the second half of the year, the official said.
The possibility of negative growth is even greater this year than last, but as couples are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation might still change, the official added.
Separately, an Executive Yuan official said that if there is negative population growth, the government would need to address the issue of a shrinking labor force, which could ultimately affect Taiwan’s economic competitiveness.
A population decline would also negatively affect the National Health Insurance system, post-secondary educational institutions and the housing market, the official said.
The National Development Council said it expects that one in every two people would be older than 50 by 2033, 30 percent of the population would be older than 65 by 2039 and the nation’s population would decline to 20 million by 2050.
‘NEW LIFE HAS COME’: A total of 939,090 people voted to remove Han Kuo-yu from office, more than the 892,545 votes he won to become mayor in 2018 Kaohsiung residents in a recall vote yesterday overwhelmingly voted to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from office. The result made Han the nation’s first special municipality head to be recalled, just a year-and-a-half after he won a surprise victory over a candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which had run the city for two decades. The vote was 939,090 in favor of recall and 25,051 against, with a 42.14 percent voter turnout, Kaohsiung City Election Commission data showed. There are 2,299,981 eligible voters in the city, the data showed. At least 25 percent of
People using Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway network and public bus system would no longer be required to wear masks at all times when in stations, metro cars or buses from tomorrow, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced yesterday. The mask requirement on public transport in Taipei is being eased on the same day the central government plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights, as there have been no domestic COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, she said. “As long as social distancing can be maintained,” passengers riding the MRT and public buses in the city can remove
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that after border controls are eased, it would screen all foreign visitors to Taiwan for COVID-19 upon arrival and permit them entry only if they test negative in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Visitors would also be required to receive follow-up testing and perform self-health management, based on their activities in the nation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. A mass screening of all foreign visitors at the airport would not be sufficient, as some confirmed cases did not test positive until they were already under
Beijing is to ease a ban on foreign airlines starting on Monday next week, changing course one day after the administration of US President Donald Trump demanded that China reopen to US airlines or face curbs on its own carriers flying passengers to the US. Foreign airlines excluded from an earlier pact would be able to operate one commercial passenger flight to China per week, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration said. It did not name any countries or carriers, but the move opens up a chance for US airlines to return for the first time in four months. While the timing might