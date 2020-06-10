Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday said that he would not contest his recall after nearly 940,000 of the city’s residents on Saturday voted to oust him, paving the way for a by-election in September.
Han said in a statement that he respects the public will and would not seek legal action against his recall.
All media speculation about his plans is wrong, he said, as he only wishes to rest after stepping down and has not planned his next move.
Photo: AP / Kyodo News
He said he prayed that society would invest its time and energy in revitalizing the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, caring for disadvantaged people and educating the future generation, rather than speculating on his next move.
It was his honor to have served Kaohsiung residents, he said, thanking his supporters for having given him the opportunity.
Meanwhile, Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), who ran against Han in the 2018 Kaohsiung mayoral election, remained tight-lipped about whether he was the Executive Yuan’s choice for acting Kaohsiung mayor.
The question was brought up several times by media personality Clara Chou (周玉蔻) during a radio interview, but Chen said he had not discussed the matter with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who is to choose the nominee.
He would keep the public updated once a decision has been made, Chen said.
The Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) requires the Central Election Commission to issue an official announcement on the outcome of the recall on Friday and relieve Han of his duties.
Asked what contributed to the large number of votes against Han, Chen attributed it to young people voicing their opinion through the ballot box and the rapid dissemination of information in the digital age.
He said that on a train to Kaohsiung, his hometown, to vote last week, the car was mainly filled with young people, many of whom were discussing the recall vote.
Kaohsiung residents are candid with the way they vote and its young residents are full of ideals, he said.
He believes that the administration of the acting mayor should recruit more young Kaohsiung residents, Chen said.
Asked what an acting mayor should do after taking office on Monday next week, Chen said that they should redouble their efforts to establish the Ciaotou Science Park and relocate the Dalinpu Village (大林蒲).
They should iron out details regarding plans to attract businesses to start operations in the proposed Asia New Bay Area and work in close collaboration with the Executive Yuan to develop 5G applications and next-generation semiconductors to gain market share globally, he said.
Asked whether dredging sewers, flattening roads and erecting street lights — achievements which Han has touted as Kaohsiung mayor — were not important, Chen said although they are connected with residents’ daily lives, they pale in comparison with efforts to reform the global supply chain amid the US-China trade dispute.
Separately, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday issued a statement saying that having party Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) run for Kaohsiung mayor was “not among the [KMT’s] viable options,” in response to reports that Chiang has not ruled out running in the by-election.
The party will find a candidate that “best meets the expectations of Kaohsiung residents” and can “best build and arrange a blueprint for the future for Kaohsiung,” it added.
Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao
‘NEW LIFE HAS COME’: A total of 939,090 people voted to remove Han Kuo-yu from office, more than the 892,545 votes he won to become mayor in 2018 Kaohsiung residents in a recall vote yesterday overwhelmingly voted to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from office. The result made Han the nation’s first special municipality head to be recalled, just a year-and-a-half after he won a surprise victory over a candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which had run the city for two decades. The vote was 939,090 in favor of recall and 25,051 against, with a 42.14 percent voter turnout, Kaohsiung City Election Commission data showed. There are 2,299,981 eligible voters in the city, the data showed. At least 25 percent of
People using Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway network and public bus system would no longer be required to wear masks at all times when in stations, metro cars or buses from tomorrow, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced yesterday. The mask requirement on public transport in Taipei is being eased on the same day the central government plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights, as there have been no domestic COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, she said. “As long as social distancing can be maintained,” passengers riding the MRT and public buses in the city can remove
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that after border controls are eased, it would screen all foreign visitors to Taiwan for COVID-19 upon arrival and permit them entry only if they test negative in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Visitors would also be required to receive follow-up testing and perform self-health management, based on their activities in the nation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. A mass screening of all foreign visitors at the airport would not be sufficient, as some confirmed cases did not test positive until they were already under
Beijing is to ease a ban on foreign airlines starting on Monday next week, changing course one day after the administration of US President Donald Trump demanded that China reopen to US airlines or face curbs on its own carriers flying passengers to the US. Foreign airlines excluded from an earlier pact would be able to operate one commercial passenger flight to China per week, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration said. It did not name any countries or carriers, but the move opens up a chance for US airlines to return for the first time in four months. While the timing might