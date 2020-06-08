Virus Outbreak: World toll passes 400,000 as Brazil stops data flow

AP, LONDON and RIO DE JANEIRO





The worldwide death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts have said is still an undercount, because many who died were not tested for the virus.

The milestone was reached yesterday, a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections.

Critics called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.

A grave digger stands at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery where COVID-19 victims are buried daily in Manaus, Brazil, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded more than 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and the UK.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. The US has seen nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths and Europe has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Brazil’s move came after months of criticism from experts saying that the country’s statistics are woefully deficient, and in some cases manipulated, so it might never be possible to gain a real understanding of the depth of the outbreak in the country.

It reported nearly 615,000 infections, putting it at the second-highest, behind the US.

Brazil, with about 210 million people, is the world’s seventh-most populous nation.

On Friday, the Brazilian Ministry of Health took down a Web site that had showed daily, weekly and monthly figures on infections and deaths in Brazilian states.

On Saturday, the site returned, but the total numbers of infections for states and the nation were no longer there. The site now shows only the numbers for the previous 24 hours.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that disease totals were “not representative” of the country’s current situation.

A Bolsonaro ally told the O Globo newspaper that at least some states providing figures to the ministry had sent falsified data, implying that they were exaggerating the toll.

Carlos Wizard, a businessman expected to assume a high-level post in the ministry, said the government would be conducting a review intended to determine a “more accurate” toll.

“The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated,” Wizard said.

A council of state health secretaries said it would fight the changes by Bolsonaro, who has dismissed the gravity of the pandemic and tried to thwart attempts to impose quarantines, curfews and social distancing, arguing those steps are causing more damage to the economy than the pandemic.

“The authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane and unethical attempt to make the COVID-19 deaths invisible will not prosper,” the health secretaries council said.

While precise counts of cases and deaths are difficult for governments worldwide, health researchers have been saying for weeks that a series of serious irregularities with Brazilian government statistics was making it impossible to get a handle on an exploding situation.